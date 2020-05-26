Latest On Coronavirus: Another Day With No Tampa Bay Deaths, Plan B For Summer Camps, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Another Day With No Tampa Bay Deaths, Plan B For Summer Camps, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, according to the Florida Department of Health:

Monday marked the second straight day there were no deaths reported from COVID-19 complications in the Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 51,746 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 879 cases since Sunday. There were 110 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,252. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Plan B On Summer Camps

Now that the school year is coming to a close, parents are trying to figure out what their children will do this summer.

Many camps are being cancelled, and even if they aren’t, some parents don’t feel comfortable sending their children out during the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck

Pensacola Baseball Team Lists Stadium On AirBnB For $1500

A Florida minor league team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their ocean-view stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 dollars a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

The stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the Minor League Baseball season after the start of the season was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Associated Press

