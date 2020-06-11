Latest On Coronavirus: Another New High In Tampa Bay Cases, Unemployment Protests, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Wednesday, June 10, according to the Florida Department of Health:

67,371 — Positive Tests | 2,801— Deaths

Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High

Florida health officials reported the highest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

In a 24-hour period, 259 more people tested positive, 17 more than the previous daily high of 242 on Monday.

Polk County posted a new one-day high of 44 positive tests, six more than the previous high recorded on May 29.

Pinellas posted 67 new cases, the second-highest daily increase for the county behind 81 posted Friday.

The statewide death toll is now 2,765, with 36 deaths recorded since Tuesday. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Protests Against Embattled Unemployment System

Braving the mid-morning heat, a small group of protesters gathered at the Historic Capitol Wednesday, to tell Florida leadership the state’s unemployment system still needs fixing.

When Judy Tanzosch was furloughed from her job in March, she started trying to apply for benefits on the state’s CONNECT system.

“My situation, I applied on March 27, or I started to apply – and it took 45 days for me to be able to actually get the application completed in CONNECT, because the CONNECT system would consistently boot me out in various stages of the process,” Tanzosch told WFSU. [Read more]

— Ryan Dailey, WFSU

Covid-19 Cases Jump In Florida Juvenile System

The number of youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 73 on Tuesday, up from 47 a week earlier, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also, the number of infected juvenile-justice workers increased from 50 to 62.

Palm Beach Youth Academy has had the most cases, with 21 youths and 10 employees testing positive, the department said in a news release. Okeechobee Youth Development Center has had the next-highest total, with 16 infected youths and five infected workers. Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 12 employee cases and four youth cases. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

