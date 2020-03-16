Latest On Coronavirus: Beach Closures And Curfews In South Florida, State Cases Surge, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Beach Closures And Curfews In South Florida, State Cases Surge, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6:10 p.m., Sunday, March 15, according to the Florida Department of Health.

136 – Florida Residents | 6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 13 – Non-Florida Residents

Beach Closures, Curfews In Miami, Fort Lauderdale

While the state was urging social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, spring break crowds descended on parts of South Florida over the weekend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will make recommendations about these kinds of gatherings based on new guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control was expected to release on Monday. Later Sunday night, the CDC recommended that everyone cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The governor praised efforts by some South Florida officials to curb crowds. The mayors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach announced Sunday similar measures for their cities – including curfews and beach closures. [Read more]

— WLRN

Florida Cases Now At 136

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday night that the number of Florida residents who have contracted coronavirus has surged to 136.

In addition, six Florida residents are diagnosed and isolated outside the state, and 13 non-Florida residents have tested positive.

Details on where the new positive cases have occurred were not completely available.

— Carl Lisciandrello

How Coronavirus Is Impacting Tampa Bay Businesses

Local businesses are starting to feel the impact of coronavirus.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to continue social distancing, some local businesses are seeing a traffic slow down as a result. [Read more]

— Delaney Brown

Disney Closes Hotels, Shops

All Disney owned hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on March 20, the company said early Monday.

The closure also includes Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

In a tweet, the company said the Friday closure will give guests the ability to make other arrangements.

In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Online shopping will still be available.

— Associated Press

Drive-Through Coronavirus Tests In Broward’

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a drive-through testing site for COVID-19 will be set up this week in Broward County, which has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus. He said during a press conference Sunday night in Tallahassee it will be manned by Florida National Guard troops.

DeSantis also called on muncipalities to call off spring break festivities, saying large gatherings could become a breeding ground for the disease. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn