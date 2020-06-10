Latest On Coronavirus: Big Jump In Polk Cases, USF's Plan For Reopening, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Big Jump In Polk Cases, USF’s Plan For Reopening, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, according to the Florida Department of Health:

66,000 — Positive Tests | 2,765— Deaths

State Cases Top 66,000

State health officials reported an increase of 1,096 positive coronavirus tests Tuesday, bringing the state’s total cases to 66,000.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 167 positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period, including 37 in Polk County. It’s the second-highest daily increase in cases for Polk since the outbreak began, one less than the number recorded May 29.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,765, with 53 deaths recorded since Monday. Sixteen of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region; including six in Manatee County. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

USF Trustees Approve Reopening Plan; Football Workouts To Start Wednesday

Because of COVID-19, the University of South Florida has been closed to all but essential personnel since March, with classes in the last half of the spring and all summer being held online.

That will soon change, as trustees approved a plan Tuesday that gradually reopens the school for the fall semester.

And in a related development, the USF football team announced plans to resume limited on-campus workouts Wednesday. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Florida Matters: How Coronavirus Is Affecting The Black Community

Many studies are showing the coronavirus has sickened and killed black Americans at a disproportionately high rate. One study found that the 22 percent of U.S. counties that are majority black account for nearly half of coronavirus cases – and almost 60 percent of deaths from Covid-19.

The coronavirus has also disproportionately impacted jobs held and businesses owned by black people. A University of South Florida/Nielsen study shows that African-Americans are nearly twice as likely as whites to have had their hours cut or have been laid off due to the pandemic.

Florida Matters talks with Kevin Sneed, dean of the USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy; and Joshua Scacco, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida who helps conduct their annual Sunshine Survey. [Listen to the episode]

— Steve Newborn

Florida’s Higher COVID-19 Cases Not A Second Wave – Yet

The number of new COVID-19 cases has gone up in Florida in the past week, with the state and Tampa Bay area reporting some of their highest figures since the pandemic began. This comes a month after the state began reopening for business and recreation.

But data on new cases alone doesn’t paint a complete picture about coronavirus in Florida.

Health News Florida’s Stephanie Colombini spoke with Dr. Marissa Levine, a professor in the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health, to put things in perspective. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

NASCAR Set To Allow Fans Back In Florida, Alabama

NASCAR will allow a limited number of fans to return to races later this month amid the pandemic.

The plan for Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday is to allow up to 1,000 South Florida service members to attend the Cup Series race. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will permit up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands for the June 21 race.

NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to stay six feet apart from each other and will not have access to the infield.

— Associated Press

Cases Jump In Juvenile System

The number of youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 73 on Tuesday, up from 47 a week earlier, according to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also, the number of infected juvenile-justice workers increased from 50 to 62.

Palm Beach Youth Academy has had the most cases, with 21 youths and 10 employees testing positive, the department said in a news release.

Of the 73 youths who have tested positive throughout the system, 16 are no longer in medical isolation, the department said. Of the 62 workers who have tested positive, 20 have been cleared to return to work.

— News Service of Florida

