Latest On Coronavirus: Biggest State Jump Yet, Hillsborough Parks Closed, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Biggest State Jump Yet, Hillsborough Parks Closed, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, March 27, according to the Florida Department of Health.

3,054 – Florida Residents |8 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 144 – Non-Florida Residents | 46 - Deaths

Florida Sees Biggest Daily Increase

Florida saw 714 new people test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily increase since the coronavirus outbreak began in the state.

The Florida Department of Health’s report Friday evening brings the total number of cases to 3,198.

Of the total, 46 people have died, including 17 news cases reported on Friday. One of those deaths was a 71-year-old woman in Hillsborough, the second in the county, according to the health department.

Hillsborough continues to lead the Tampa Bay area with the number of people with positive tests, with 174. Of those cases, 21 people have been hospitalized. [ Read more

— Lisa Peakes

Hillsborough Parks, Preserves Are Closed

Hillsborough County has followed its “shelter-at-home” vote with a decision to close all county parks and preserves are now closed to contain coronavirus outbreak.

County officials announced the parks were closed effective Friday night at 10 p.m. in an “abundance of caution.” [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

DeSantis Orders Louisiana Arrivals Into Quarantine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb.

The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area

DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

— Associated Press

