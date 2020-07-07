Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Climb By 6,300, Florida Orders Schools To Reopen, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Climb By 6,300, Florida Orders Schools To Reopen, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Monday, July 6, according to the Florida Department of Health:

206,447 — Positive Tests | 3,778 — Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Another 6,300 Statewide Cases

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Monday report, 206,447 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 6,336 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,052 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Sunday report.

There are now 16,045 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 150 more than Sunday’s report.

Of the 44,627 tests reported Sunday, 17.25% came back positive. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Florida Schools Ordered To Reopen

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Monday ordered public schools to reopen in August and offer “the full panoply of services” to students and families.

As COVID-19 outbreaks spike in Florida, Corcoran’s mandate said that extending school closures can impede students’ educational success and prevent parents and guardians from returning to work. “There is a need to open schools fully to ensure the quality and continuity of the educational process, the comprehensive well-being of students and families and a return to Florida hitting its full economic stride,” the order states. [Read more] – News Service of Florida Hillsborough Extends School Survey Deadline Officials from Hillsborough County Schools also announced Monday that they are extending the deadline for parents to respond to a survey regarding what kind of schooling they want their children to return to in the fall. The deadline was pushed back a week to July 17th. Hillsborough plans to hold a virtual town hall before then to give parents the chance to talk with and hear from Superintendent Addison Davis. – WUSF Staff Amtrak Cuts Train Service In Tampa For the first time since the days of Henry Plant in the nineteenth century, there’s no daily train service to Tampa. Amtrak’s cuts to the schedule started Monday. Lakeland, which is on the same route, is also affected. Blaming the pandemic’s deleterious affect on travel, Amtrak reduced the Silver Star’s schedule from every day to only three days per week. Unlike some other areas of the state, Tampa has no regional rail and relies on long distance trains such as the New York-to-Miami Silver Star, says Jackson McQuigg, founder and board member of Friends of Tampa Union Station. He says the cuts are part of a trend. [Read more] – Robin Sussingham Hillsborough Eases Face Mask Penalties On Businesses Businesses in Hillsborough County that fail to enforce rules for customers to wear masks indoors will no longer face criminal penalties. Members of the county’s Emergency Policy Group voted Monday to rescind a policy they approved two weeks ago. They instead said civil penalties could be levied for not making “reasonable efforts” to require face masks and enforce social distancing of customers. Many business owners voiced objections to the criminal charge, which was considered a second-degree misdemeanor. Instead, fines of up to $150 could be levied if violations are considered a threat to public health. — Steve Newborn Photos, video: St. Pete Pier Grand Opening Week Underway City officials kicked off the new St. Pete Pier’s Grand Opening week Monday evening. The pier is the eighth in city history, and is the centerpiece of a 26-acre district along the waterfront. Attractions include a Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, three anchor restaurants, a marketplace featuring 17 vendors, a $1 million playground, and Janet Echelman’s $1.47 million “Bending Arc” sculpture [Read more] — Lisa Peakes, Carl Lisciandrello WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give