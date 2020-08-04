Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Decrease As Do Tests, Voting Amid A Pandemic, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Monday, Aug. 3, according to the Florida Department of Health:

491,844 — Positive Tests | 4,752 — Daily Increase | 7,157— Deaths

Fewer Tests Means Fewer Coronavirus Cases In Florida

Florida’s daily coronavirus numbers continue to show fewer new cases in recent days.

State health officials reported 4,752 new cases since Sunday, bringing the total of those who have tested positive for the virus to 491,884. Monday saw the lowest single-day number of new positive tests since June 23.

However, testing has been temporarily halted around the state — including in some south Florida counties hit hard by COVID-19 — because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 858 new positive tests were reported. It’s the first time since June 30 that the number has been below 1,000.

There were 73 new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total who who have died to 7,157.

Of the 61,000 people tested for the first time, just over 9% Sunday were reported positive. It’s the second straight day the number has been under 10%. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Voting By Mail Is Popular In A Pandemic, But It Is Not A ‘Panacea’

Floridians are flooding elections supervisors with requests for mail-in ballots as they seek a safer way to cast ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but some experts warn that absentee voting is not a panacea.

Research shows that Black, Hispanic and young voters are more likely to have their mail-in ballots rejected or received too late to be counted on Election Day.

Voting by mail “is safe in a pandemic,” Michael Herron, a Dartmouth College political science professor who has conducted extensive research on Florida elections, told The News Service of Florida.

“That’s obviously a huge benefit. But it has some rigidities that don’t exist in in-person voting,” he said. “The voters have to be very, very attentive to issues of timeliness and signatures. Those just don’t exist in regular, in-person voting.”

Voting by mail is “not a panacea for election administration in the time of a pandemic, and this is because a widespread move to this form of voting risks exacerbating existing inequities in mail-in ballot rejection rates across voters and jurisdictions,” Herron, University of Florida political science professor Daniel Smith and Anna Baringer, one of Smith’s students, wrote in a study of Florida’s 2018 general election published in April. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Florida Matters: Send Us Your Questions About Mail-In Ballots

WUSF wants to hear from you.

Florida Matters host Steve Newborn will be speaking with Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley about mail-in voting and other issues ahead of the Aug. 18 Florida primary elections.

What questions do you have about mail-in voting, or the primary in general amid the coronavirus pandemic? Fill out the form below, and let us know if you would like to participate in the show. [Find the form here]

— Dinorah Prevost

In Hospital Interview, Florida Legislator With COVID-19 Sees Need For ‘Accurate, Timely’ Test Result

State Representative Randy Fine has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents southern Brevard County, tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago. His wife and two sons also tested positive, but he says they have already recovered.

Fine spoke with me by telephone on Monday. [Read more]

— Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Fried Launches ‘Be Smart Florida’ Campaign

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is launching a new campaign aimed at defeating COVID-19. Fried introduced the new initiative, called ‘Be Smart Florida,” Monday morning.

“S.M.A.R.T. is an acronym that stands for; S – social distance, M – mask up, A – avoid large crowds, R – remember to wash your hands, and T – throw away disposable items like gloves, masks, and wipes,” said Fried.

Fried says these are proven steps that have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19. She says the campaign will feature videos from Florida athletes, local leaders, and members of Congress. It comes just after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an initiative Friday to unite Floridians in the fight against COVID-19.

Fried, the only Democratic member of the Florida Cabinet, says her initiative isn’t a criticism of the Republican governor’s ‘One Goal One Florida’ campaign. [Read more]

— Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Universal Orlando Laying Off Undisclosed Number Of Workers

Almost two months after reopening, Universal Orlando is laying off an undisclosed number of workers.