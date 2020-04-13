Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Near 20,000; Easter Services Held At A Distance, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Near 20,000; Easter Services Held At A Distance, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12 according to the Florida Department of Health.

19,337 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 558 – Non-Florida Residents | 461 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 20,000

Florida coronavirus cases are approaching 20,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. Sunday update shows 19,885 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 909 from Saturday night. It’s the first day fewer than 1,000 people have tested positive since Wednesday.

In addition, 461 people have died, an increase of fifteen since Saturday night. Among the deaths reported Sunday were an 82-year-old-woman in Pasco County and a 74-year-old man in Pinellas.

Another death was reported Sunday evening in Hillsborough County. Further details were not released. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Florida Church Members Mostly Worshipping Separately On Easter

Easter is often called the “Super Bowl of Sundays” for churches.

It’s a time when Christians and those seeking a spiritual connection flock to houses of worship. It’s not happening much these days, even though Florida officials have classified worship as “an essential activity.”

On Easter Sunday, Bishop Gregory Parkes, spiritual leader of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, home to some 480,000 Roman Catholics and 74 parishes across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk and Citrus counties, delivered the Easter Mass on TV and through Facebook.

Speaking from the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg, Parkes told viewers, “God is always with us, and no matter what difficulties, what anxieties, what fears we may be dealing with at this time, that Jesus Christ will lift us from those.”[Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck

Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’

Join public media stations WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando Tuesday for an exclusive Facebook Live conversation. You’ll get to ask Donna Peterson, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, your Covid-19 questions.

It’s all part of a new show, called “The State We’re In” – broadcasting Tuesdays at noon. Each week, we’ll look at how the pandemic is reshaping people and communities along the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you.

We’re taking your questions now for Dean Peterson here and on Facebook.

Join us on Facebook Tuesday at noon to hear the answers.

— Mary Shedden

Newspaper Says State Pressured Law Firm To Drop Suit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to stop the filing of a public records lawsuit seeking information from state officials about which elderly-care facilities in Florida had coronavirus cases.

The Herald reported Sunday that the backdoor pressure worked as the Holland & Knight law firm told its senior partner representing the newspaper to abandon the lawsuit. The Herald is now pursuing the lawsuit using another law firm, Thomas & LoCicero of Tampa. Holland & Knight regularly does work for the state. Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for the governor, says there was no effort to strong-arm the newspaper.

The Associated Press

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give