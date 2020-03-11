Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Now In Pinellas And Pasco, And Other Updates - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Cases Now In Pinellas And Pasco, And Other Updates

Joe Biden has canceled his scheduled Thursday appearance in Tampa. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Coronavirus In Florida:

21 – Florida Residents | 5 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 2 – Non-Florida resident

Three New Cases In Tampa Bay

The Florida Department of Health late Tuesday announced eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with seven of the cases described as “travel-related” and involving Florida residents.

Two are Pinellas County men – a 64-year old and a 67-year old; one is a 46-year old man from Pasco County. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Biden Nixes Campaign Appearance

Plans for former Vice President Joe Biden to hold a campaign rally in Tampa Thursday have been cancelled in response to the coronavirus public health emergency.

His campaign announced that the appearance – his first in Florida as a 2020 presidential candidate – was scrapped just hours after Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both canceled primary-night rallies in Cleveland on Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. [Read more]

— WUSF Staff

Hillsborough EOC Partially Activated

Hillsborough County partially activated its emergency operations center in response to concerns over coronavirus.

The limited activation means county health officials will take extra precautions in monitoring and educating residents about the coronavirus risk. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

Florida Activates Price-Gouging Hotline

In response to Governor Rick DeSantis signing a state of emergency declaration Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s price gouging hotline.

The governor’s declaration puts protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies and all commercial cleaning supplies under price gouging protection. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Another Florida Cruise Cleared To Dock

Another Princess cruise ship has been cleared by federal health authorities to dock in Florida after testing of two crew members cleared them of the new coronavirus and a “no sail” order was lifted.

A Princess Cruises spokeswoman said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the Caribbean Princess permission to enter port after the tests came back negative. The ship is set to dock today at Port Everglades.

Passengers were ordered to remain aboard earlier this week after U.S. authorities were alerted that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for the new virus.

— Associated Press