Latest On Coronavirus: Deadliest Florida Day Yet, More St. Petersburg Closings, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, according to the Florida Department of Health:

20,984 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 644 – Non-Florida Residents | 571 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Florida Sees Deadliest Day Yet

State health officials say Florida saw the largest one-day increase in the number of deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The deaths of 72 Floridians were announced in Tuesday evening’s report from the Department of Health, bringing the death toll to 571.

Previously, the greatest daily increase was 48 on April 9.

Four deaths in the Tampa Bay area were verified Tuesday morning, including a 35-year-old woman from Hillsborough County whose travel history is not known and who had no contact with another person known to have COVID-19. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

St. Petersburg Announces Further Closings Of Gathering Spaces

In an effort to continue limiting the spread of COVID-19 in St. Petersburg, Mayor Rick Kriseman is announcing the closure of some gathering spots.

In his weekly Facebook Live address, Kriseman said Tuesday that the city is closing tennis courts, pickleball courts, skateparks, and dog parks in an effort to keep people at a safe social distance from each other.

“Locally, the data is encouraging,” Kriseman said. “But until the curve is flattened, and we’re on the other side of the peak, this is no time to let off the gas. There is more we can do. And based on some behaviors of late, we feel there is more we need to do to stay ahead of the virus.” [Read more]

— Dylan Rudolph

Financial Help For Airports

Federal help is on the way for airports in the Tampa Bay region.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Tampa International Airport will receive $81 million in grants. St. Petersburg/Clearwater International is getting nearly $9 million. And Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will get $23 million in federal aid.

The funds were included in the stimulus bill passed by Congress last month. Airports can use the money for payroll, operations, and other day-to-day expenses.

Tampa Airport CEO Joe Lopano says the grants will provide much-needed relief.

— Bradley George

The State We’re In: When Will Social Distancing End?

Political leaders making decisions about coronavirus are often straddling the issues of health and money.

Local public health expert Donna Petersen said that’s because the loss of jobs and a lack of money can affect human health too.

Petersen is dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. Petersen spoke with WUSF’s Bradley George about coronavirus and its impact on communities on The State We’re In, a weekly Facebook Live show from WUSF and its partner WMFE in Orlando. [Read more]

— Dinorah Prevost, Bradley George, Mary Shedden

DeSantis Unsure When Schools Will Reopen

The statewide teachers’ union Tuesday called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep school campuses closed for the rest of this academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know our public schools serve as refuge for many students, that our campuses provide them with meals, education and a safe haven with committed staff,” Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said in a letter to DeSantis.

“As much as our students and educators want the opportunity to be back at our schools, returning prematurely will threaten the safety and well-being of all on campus.”

During a press briefing on Tuesday, DeSantis said he has not made a decision on when to reopen schools. He said he would be consulting with groups, including school superintendents and parents. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Libraries Helping People Get Unemployment Forms

Libraries around the Tampa Bay area are offering paper unemployment forms to people who don’t have access to a printer. [Read more]

Beach Closures Could Help Threatened Shorebirds

Beach closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are devastating Florida’s tourism industry but they could be beneficial for shorebirds that nest on the sand this time of year. Typically birds like least terns, American oystercatchers and black skimmers have to share beaches with hordes of beachgoers as they lay their eggs on bare sand or in shelly areas.

Dwindling nesting habitat for these birds has affected their numbers and caused state wildlife officials to consider them threatened. But this year, they’ve had a lot more real estate. [Read more]

Business Help For Tampa, St. Petersburg

Tampa is joining other cities in announcing a fund to help small businesses, as well as families and individuals facing financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg is expanding its fund. [Read more]

— Dylan Rudolph