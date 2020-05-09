Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Surpasses 40,000 Cases, State's Leaders Remain Confident, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Surpasses 40,000 Cases, State’s Leaders Remain Confident, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 40,000 on Saturday, health officials said. Here are the latest figures as of 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, according to the Florida Department of Health:

38,926 – Florida Residents | 1,075 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,715 – Deaths

Florida Now Has 40,000 Cases

Florida has recorded more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus statewide since the outbreak began, according to figures released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

A total of 1,715 people have died in Florida of COVID-19.

The overall case count is now 40,001, of which 38,926 are described as Florida residents. That’s an increase of 826 since Friday.

The state reported 46 more deaths over a 24-hour period, with seven in the Tampa Bay area – three in Sarasota County and two apiece in Polk and Manatee. [Read more]

— Kerry Sheridan

Florida Roundup: State’s Leaders Remain Confident

After facing weeks of criticism, Florida’s leaders feel vindicated in their response to coronavirus. Even though death totals are rising in the state, it appears Florida dodged the worst of the pandemic by some metrics.

On the Florida Roundup, host Melissa Ross was joined by Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Florida’s Deputy Secretary of Health, to talk about the state’s testing and contact tracing as it reopens. They also discussed concerns about a possible second wave of the virus. [Listen to the episode]

— Denise Royal, WLRN

USF To Hold Virtual Commencement

The University of South Florida is holding perhaps the most unusual commencement in the school’s more than 60-year history this weekend.

At the same time, there will be gestures of support for the class of 2020 around the Tampa Bay area.

If all goes as planned, at 10 a.m. Saturday, virtual commencement ceremonies for the three USF campuses will get underway on the university website simultaneously. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

DeSantis To Allow Barbershops, Salons To Reopen Monday

Coronavirus hair can soon be professionally snipped.

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted a video Friday featuring Orlando barbershop owner John Henry, who announced that starting Monday, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be allowed to reopen in most of the state after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Relocated UFC 249 Could ‘Bring Sense Of Normalcy’

UFC President Dana White still wants “Fight Island.” He’s temporarily settling for a peninsula.

UFC 249 will serve as the first major sporting event to take place since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country nearly two months ago.

The bouts Saturday night in Jacksonville are expected to draw a large television audience considering the sports-craved nation has seemingly grown tired of replays and video game events.

Lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headline the fan-free card. One bout was called off after a fighter tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Associated Press

DeSantis Defends Approach To Elder Care Facilities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that some coronavirus-infected residents would be pulled from their long-term care facilities and transferred to a skilled nursing center in Jacksonville.

The governor said he is taking the action to better isolate and care for infected patients and to contain the spread the disease.

During a Friday news conference, the governor again defended the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly at elder care facilities.

The DeSantis administration has come under fire over its reluctance to release data that could show the spread of the coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities. It released the data only after news organizations filed public records requests.

— Associated Press

