Latest On Coronavirus: MacDill Sailor Test Positive; Dept. Of Health Retracts Pasco Death Report - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: MacDill Sailor Test Positive; Dept. Of Health Retracts Pasco Death Report

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, according to the Florida Department of Health.

510 – Florida Residents | 6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 53 – Non-Florida Residents

Sailor Tests Positive For Coronavirus At MacDill Air Force Base

MacDill Air Force Base has its first case of the coronavirus.

A sailor who had recently returned from overseas travel was diagnosed with COVID-19, Colonel Stephen Snelson, commander of the 6 Air Refueling Wing, said in a Facebook video posted on Friday night.

When the sailor returned to the base from overseas, he followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He immediately went into quarantine and practiced social distancing from his friends and family, Snelson said. When he started showing symptoms, he alerted the Florida Department of Health who tested him, he said.

“It’s unfortunate that this happened but this member did everything right,” Snelson said.

Because the case was travel related, the base will not increase its health protection condition, Snelson said.

“I know this may make some of you very nervous,” he said. “I promise if we all do our part and follow the CDC guidance, we will be ready to respond if and when our nation calls.”

— Julio Ochoa

Florida Department of Health Retracts Report of Death of Pasco County Man

As of 6 p.m., there are 563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, an increase of 131 from Thursday. That includes 510 Florida residents and 53 non-residents.

Earlier Friday evening, the Florida Department of Health reported a 46-year-old man from Pasco County had died.

But just before 10 p.m., the Department retracted that and released a statement saying, “This was reported in error, there were no new fatalities in Florida associated with COVID-19 as of 6 p.m.”

Ten people have died in Florida from the coronavirus.

— Mark Schreiner

Gov. DeSantis Closes All Restaurants To On-Site Dining; Also Shuts Down Gyms, Non-Emergency Surgeries

In the latest moves to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday closing all Florida restaurants and food establishments to on-site customers.

However, they still may run their kitchens to provide delivery or take-out services.

The order does not indicate when the closures will go into effect, but says it will end with the expiration of the state of emergency DeSantis signed March 9.

The order also temporarily closes all gymnasium and fitness centers in the state.

A separate order issued by DeSantis Friday afternoon emporarily halts all non-essential elective medical procedures.

The order prohibits all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ office from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery.

— Mark Schreiner