Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Continue Growing, Zoo Animals Need Company Too, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:
Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 according to the Florida Department of Health.
18,445 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 541 – Non-Florida Residents | 446 – Deaths
Florida Cases Approaching 19,000
Florida coronavirus cases jumped by more than 1,000 in Florida in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The 6 p.m. update shows 18,445 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 1,018 from Friday night.
In addition, 446 people have died, an increase of 39 in the last 24 hours. Three people died in Hillsborough County, bringing the total to 15, and two in Sarasota, which now has 12 deaths. [Read more]
— Carl Lisciandrello
Zoo Animals Need Company Too
Naples Zoo President and CEO Jack Mulvena says animals at the closed zoo are pining for visitors. Especially one hungry giraffe called Bruehler.
“Visitors are able to feed the giraffes, and Bruehler is our principle feeder. And with no visitors here, he’s missing out on his romaine,” said Mulvena.
An orphaned female panther named Athena, too, is hoping someone will stop by.
“Any time anyone goes near her exhibit area, she just comes out and she wants attention. So yeah, we’re definitely seeing some interesting behavior changes from the animals,” Mulvena said. [Read more]
— Cary Barbor
How Small Businesses Can Get Help
Small businesses that have been forced to close because of COVID-19 are getting some relief. Many Tampa Bay cities and counties are helping lend a financial hand.
Here’s a guide to where you can get help.
— Steve Newborn
Work On I-4 To Be Accelerated
Sections of the massive Interstate 4 “Ultimate” project in Central Florida will see accelerated work as the state takes advantage of a coronavirus-created reduction in traffic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault said Saturday that work will be moved up a month or two on parts of the 21-mile project in Seminole and Orange counties.
“We should take advantage of this pause,” DeSantis said. “People aren’t able to go to work. Kids aren’t going to school. There’s a lot of negatives involved. The fact that we don’t have as many people on the roads, let’s take advantage of that and try to make some progress.” [Read more]
— News Service of Florida
Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’
Join public media stations WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando Tuesday for an exclusive Facebook Live conversation. You’ll get to ask Donna Peterson, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, your Covid-19 questions.
t’s all part of a new show, called “The State We’re In” – broadcasting Tuesdays at noon. Each week, we’ll look at how the pandemic is reshaping people and communities along the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you.
We’re taking your questions now for Dean Peterson here and on Facebook.
Join us on Facebook Tuesday at noon to hear the answers.
— Mary Shedden
