Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Continue Growing, Zoo Animals Need Company Too, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Saturday, April 11 according to the Florida Department of Health.

18,445 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 541 – Non-Florida Residents | 446 – Deaths

Florida Cases Approaching 19,000

Florida coronavirus cases jumped by more than 1,000 in Florida in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. update shows 18,445 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 1,018 from Friday night.

In addition, 446 people have died, an increase of 39 in the last 24 hours. Three people died in Hillsborough County, bringing the total to 15, and two in Sarasota, which now has 12 deaths. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello