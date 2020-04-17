Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Exceed 23,000, DeSantis Hints At Reopening State, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Exceed 23,000, DeSantis Hints At Reopening State, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, according to the Florida Department of Health:

22,674 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 666 – Non-Florida Residents | 668 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Florida Cases Exceed 23,000

Florida logged 821 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The 6 p.m. report from the Department of Health shows 23,340 people have tested positive.

668 people have died due to the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 54 since Wednesday evening.

Manatee County saw the largest daily increase of new cases in the Tampa Bay area Thursday, with 38. It also has the highest number of people who have died from COVID-19. The county reports 20 dead, including one death added Thursday evening.

Polk County also recorded one death, bringing its total to 11. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

DeSantis: Florida Needs Plan For Moving Forward, Soon

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes to have a plan by next week to start what he calls “phase two” of the state’s coronavirus response.

He says it could include changes in rules about restaurants, large events and testing for the virus.

DeSantis says there are more options than just keeping everyone home or taking no action against the virus at all—he says another option is more testing and isolating people who’ve come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

He may discuss his plans further during a scheduled 10 a.m. news conference that will be streamed live on wusfnews.org. [Read more]

— Regan McCarthy, WFSU

Many Treating Coronavirus In Florida Still Lacking Protective Equipment

A new report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says at least 9,200 of the nation’s health care workers have been infected with COVID-19. Twenty-seven have died.

Most of the health care workers reported that their only contact with the coronavirus was through patients at work.

Officials believe the reported cases may just be a fraction of the actual toll COVID-19 is having on health care workers around the country. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller, Abe Aboraya and Gerard Albert

Pinellas Beaches Remain Closed

Pinellas County Commissioners did not vote Thursday on easing restrictions to local beaches, but it’s still under consideration.

During a three-hour public meeting, commissioners discussed the plan to ease numerous restrictions — including access to beaches. The state order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis April 1 does not force municipalities to close beaches, but many counties have to prevent people from gathering in large groups.

A Zoom presentation laid out to commissioners what needs to happen first. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

Duval County Beaches, Parks To Reopen

Meanwhile, Duval city officials announced the beaches and public parks in Jacksonville will reopen today for “essential” recreational activities only in mornings and evenings.

Beaches will be open from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. They will be closed all other times.

Large group gatherings still won’t be permitted, but activities like walking, swimming, fishing and surfing will be allowed. [Read more]

— Sky Lebron, WJCT

Parents And Teachers Say No To Reopening Schools

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis floated the idea of possibly reopening some public schools in May.

Florida’s statewide teachers’ union was quick to urge DeSantis to rethink the opening of schools. Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram said doing so would “threaten the safety and well-being of all on campus.”

WUSF asked parents and teachers what they think should be done in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the response was overwhelming: Don’t reopen schools. [Read their comments]

— Jonah Hinebaugh and Kerry Sheridan

No More Hillsborough Curfew; Face Coverings Not Mandatory

Hillsborough County will no longer be under a curfew.

The Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group on Thursday voted unanimously to rescind the curfew, which had gone into effect Monday night.

Group members also voted down a request by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to mandate people wear masks in public, and an amendment by County Commissioner Kimberly Overman to require that “essential” businesses that are unable to guarantee a 6-foot distancing requirement from their customers or each other require facial coverings.

They instead asked to make that a recommendation. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello and Steve Newborn

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.