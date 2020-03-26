Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Grow By 500, Tampa Police Officer Tests Positive, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Grow By 500, Tampa Police Officer Tests Positive, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, according to the Florida Department of Health.

1,867 – Florida Residents |6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 110 – Non-Florida Residents | 23 – Deaths

Florida Coronavirus Cases Increase By Over 500

More than 1,970 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the latest statistics released Wednesday evening by the Florida Department of Health. That’s 500 more since Tuesday evening’s update.

23 people in Florida have also died from COVID-19. That’s three more than the Tuesday evening update.

The most recent deaths were a 71-year-old resident of Pasco County and an 81-year-old Sarasota County resident. They’re the first deaths reported in each county.

The publicist for Terrence McNally says the award-winning playwright died in Sarasota Memorial Hospital Tuesday because of complications due to coronavirus. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes & Mark Schreiner

Tampa Police Officer Tests Positive, Others Quarantined

First responders in the Tampa Bay area who have contact with the public are starting to test positive for COVID-19.

Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan announced Wednesday that a 26-year-old officer who just started on the job has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was hired in August and had last worked on March 15.

In a Facebook Live video posted Wednesday afternoon, Dugan said the officer became sick while off-duty. On March 18, he self-quarantined and was placed under a doctor’s care. His test came back positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

He added that 44 other officers are currently on active monitoring. Thirty-five are in quarantine and nine are awaiting test results.

— Mark Schreiner

Publix To Add Plexiglass Barriers For Cashiers

Publix says it will begin installing plexiglass barriers at the cash registers to protect its workers and customers from the coronavirus.

A company spokeswoman says all of its stores should have the barriers installed within the next two weeks. [Read more]

— Associated Press

Curfew Set For Hillsborough County Weekends, Weeknights

Hillsborough County could soon be under a weekend and weeknight curfew — as early as Friday.

On Wednesday, members of the county’s Emergency Policy Group unanimously approved setting up a vote for the curfew during their next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The move to limit the spread of coronavirus would set up a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights; and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

If passed, it would also enact a “stay-at-home” policy all week long. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Pinellas Votes To Enact Stay-At-Home Order For One Week

Many businesses and public facilities in Pinellas County will close for one week, under a resolution unanimously approved by county commissioners on Wednesday.

County administrator Barry Burton says many residents are staying home and abiding by social distancing guidelines, but stronger measures are needed.

“If you do not employ these practices, we have no choice but to take more aggressive actions to keep our residents safe,” Burton said. [Read more]

— Bradley George

