Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Pass 32,000, DeSantis Vows 'Methodical' Reopening, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Pass 32,000, DeSantis Vows ‘Methodical’ Reopening, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, according to the Florida Department of Health:

31,290 – Florida Residents | 848 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,088 – Deaths

Florida Cases Pass 32,000

There are now more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

Monday’s report from the Department of Health shows 32,138 have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 610 since Sunday morning.

A total of 1,088 people have died from the disease; an increase of 14.

The deaths of three people in the Tampa Bay area were reported Monday, including that of a 64-year-old man in Pasco County who recently traveled to Ohio. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

DeSantis Vows ‘Methodical’ Reopening

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that reopening the state after coronavirus-caused shutdowns will be “very methodical” and “data-driven,” and some people might think it is too slow.

Appearing at Tampa General Hospital, DeSantis talked of regional reopenings as he tried to temper anticipation about “non-essential” businesses opening their doors again to customers. “It’s not going to be something that a switch is going to be flipped,” DeSantis said of his month-long stay-at-home order that ends Thursday. [Read more] — News Service of Florida

State Now Releasing Nursing Home Numbers

The state is now releasing information about the number of patients and staff who have COVID-19 in individual nursing homes.

Last week, the state began releasing the names of long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases. But information about how many cases and deaths at each facility was not provided.

During a press conference at Tampa General Hospital on Monday, reporters pressed Gov. Ron DeSantis for more information.

“So I’m going to look exactly how, what form they are putting it out for everybody and if it’s inadequate we’re going to address it,” DeSantis said. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

Pinellas Expected To Vote On Beach Openings

Beaches and pools in Pinellas County could reopen soon.

Pinellas County Commissioners are expected to vote this morning at 9:30 on a measure that would reopen beaches for essential activities. These include running, biking and fishing.

Visitors would need to follow social distancing guidelines, and not congregate in large crowds.

A similar measure took effect Monday in Sarasota County.

— Carl Lisciandrello

DeSantis: Anyone Who Wants A Test Can Get One

State and local officials are trying to get the word out to the public that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one now.

They have lifted restrictions on symptoms and travel history that were previously in place to ensure supplies got prioritized for those most in-need.

Speaking at a press conference at Tampa General Hospital on Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has enough supplies to test more people and is continuing to expand capacity. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

Hillsborough Hotline For Financial Help

Hillsborough County opened up a new hotline on Monday for people who have lost their job or have reduced wages because of coronavirus, and need help paying for their housing and utilities.

The numbers for the Rapid Response Assistance Call Center is (813) 274-3710 or (813) 274-6710. It is open to callers from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county opened a second number Monday morning due to high call volume. County officials are also asking people to be patient when calling. [Read more]

— Kerry Sheridan

Schools To Take Economic Hit

Florida’s economy could take an estimated $859 million hit as a result of school campuses being closed for six weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a report released Monday by the Florida Council of 100 business group.

A survey commissioned by the organization found that 41 percent of employed parents with minor children said Florida’s school closures or a lack of child care have “somewhat” hurt their ability to fully perform their jobs, while 23 percent of working parents said they had been “greatly” impacted.

Mothers express greater levels of difficulty performing job responsibilities while juggling child care, with 71 percent saying it’s either somewhat or greatly hurt their job performance. That’s compared with 44 percent of employed fathers.

As DeSantis looks at plans to reopen schools, the Council of 100 recommends that school districts offer teachers more training – and parents more support – over the summer so that they can effectively teach from a distance in case of sporadic outbreaks of the virus next school year.

— News Service of Florida

Census Officials Say Delay Is Necessary

The U.S. Census Bureau is in need of more time to get the results of the 2020 count due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau is asking Congress for an additional 120 days to deliver final numbers.

Wilbur Ross, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary, and Steven Dillingham, U.S. Census Bureau Director, said in the statement that though the Bureau is still collecting data online, as well as via phone and mail, they have temporarily suspended field data collection. [Read more]

— Vanessa Henry

