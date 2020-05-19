Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Pass 46,000, Pinellas Movie Theaters Reopening, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Pass 46,000, Pinellas Movie Theaters Reopening, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, according to the Florida Department of Health:

45,208 – Florida Residents | 1,234 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,997 – Deaths

Florida Cases Pass 46,000

Health officials report 46,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida; an increase of 854 since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are 110 new infections.

Statewide, 1,997 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; an increase of 24 over Sunday. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Movie Theaters In Pinellas Reopen Plan

Movie theaters in Pinellas County will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity after being shuttered due to the coronavirus.

That conflicts with what Gov. Ron Desantis said during a press conference on Friday. But his administration’s “full Phase One” reopening plan allows venues like theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls and casinos to open at a limited capacity.

Pinellas officials used the plan, developed by a task force appointed by the governor, as guidance when determining how to reopen the county.

Pinellas County is working with the state to being begin reopening short-term vacation rentals. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

Lido Beach To Reopen

By a 4-1 vote, Sarasota City Commissioners have decided to reopen Lido Beach.

Vice Mayor Shelli Freeland-Eddie was the sole vote against lifting the closure, which has been in place since March.

Adjacent county beaches opened about three weeks ago but the city of Sarasota has control over Lido Beach. [Read more] — Cathy Carter Health Officials Warn About Legionnaire's Disease As Florida reopens, health officials are warning businesses to make sure their water systems are thoroughly flushed out because a bacteria that causes a severe form of pneumonia could be present in the pipes. Water in city utilities is typically treated with a germ-killing disinfect, a form of chlorine, that's safe to drink, but the Florida Department of Health warns that if buildings have sat empty for weeks or months their water systems will need to be thoroughly flushed. Brian Miller, the administrator for environmental health at the Department of Health in Hillsborough County, said when water is stagnant, there can be a build-up of hazardous metals from old lead pipes and soldering — and bacteria such as Legionella. [Read more] — Daylina Miller OneBlood Testing For Antibodies Floridians wondering if they had COVID-19 recently and just didn't know it have a new way to find out. OneBlood is now testing all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies. People can find out within a day or two of giving blood if they have antibodies to fight COVID-19 in their systems. Donations that test positive may be added to OneBlood's supply of convalescent plasma, which the group began collecting and distributing in April. Hospitals are increasingly using plasma from recovered people to treat critically ill coronavirus patients, and initial results are promising. [Read more] — Stephanie Colombini