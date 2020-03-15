Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Spike Past 100, No More 24-Hour Walmarts, And More Updates - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Spike Past 100, No More 24-Hour Walmarts, And More Updates

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

106 – Florida Residents | 7 – Florida Cases Repatriated* | 9 – Non-Florida Residents

The Florida Department of Health announced 39 new cases of coronavirus early Sunday morning, including four in the Tampa Bay area. That puts the state over 100 people infected since the first confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on March 1.

It’s also the largest number announced at one time since the outbreak began.

Three of the four new Tampa Bay area cases are domestic travel-related: a 47 year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in Hillsborough County, and a 67-year-old man in Pasco County.

The fourth is a 17-year-old man from Cuba who tested positive in Hillsborough County. Officials say an epidemiological investigation into his case is ongoing. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

24-Hour Walmarts Won’t Be For The Foreseeable Future

Walmart is closing its 24-hour stores overnight in order to restock shelves decimated by coronavirus demand.

In a tweet, officials announced that starting Sunday, all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets would be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice.

The move was made to “ensure associates can clean and stock products,” the tweet read.

Stores that are not open 24 hours a day will keep their normal hours, the tweet said.

DeSantis: U.S. Should Consider Domestic Travel Ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Trump administration should consider domestic flights in the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, where dozens of cases have been discovered.

“What we’re seeing here is cases now where people would’ve clearly acquired it somewhere else in the United States, brought it here,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee. “Given Florida’s relationship to people from New York, you have a lot of interaction.”

DeSantis said the state is starting to see some cases come from other states, especially New York, where there are more than 500 cases statewide.

The majority of the Florida cases are also connected to overseas travel.

— WLRN