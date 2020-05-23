Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Surpass 49,000, List Of Vacation Rentals Expands, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Surpass 49,000, List Of Vacation Rentals Expands, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, according to the Florida Department of Health:

48,150 – Florida Residents | 1,301 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,190 – Deaths

Florida Cases Surpass 49,000

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 49,451 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 776 cases since Thursday. There were 81 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The health department also reported 46 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringinig the state’s total to 2,190, incluiding 14 in the Tampa Bay area. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Hillsborough Approved For Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Hillsborough is among the latest counties to be approved to open short-term vacation rentals in Florida.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Friday approved the county’s plan to safely allow for short-term rental operations.

As of Friday, 38 of the state’s 67 counties have had their plans approved by the state. In the Tampa Bay area, this includes Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee, Hernando and Citrus counties. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Youth Activities

Youth sports and summer camps will be free to continue operations, after a Friday morning announcement from Gov. DeSantis lifting all restrictions on the activities effective immediately.

“We believe that this is what makes sense based on the data and observed experience,” DeSantis said. “We are not going to be instituting a lot of rules, or really any rules.”

It will be up for local governments to decide if they want to add any required guidelines for camps and youth activity organizations to implement.

DeSantis said he’s seen other states implement too many rules for reopening these activities. [Read more]

— Sky Lebron, WJCT

Gualtieri: Don’t Cram The Beaches

Memorial Day weekend is usually one of the busiest on Florida’s beaches.

But Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Friday that won’t be the case this year. Speaking to reporters at an outdoor beach command center, he said Pinellas leaders want to make sure there’s no spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“It’s not business as usual,” he said. “The beaches are open, but they are not freely open, in that everybody can just cram in and jam in and do what people normally do on Memorial Day or the Fourth of July or any other great weekend during the summer on the Pinellas beaches.”

Gualtieri said 300 deputies will be patrolling Pinellas beaches, keeping groups of people at 10 or less, and enforcing social distance guidelines that recommend a distance of at least 6 feet. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Will Virus Keep Florida Spectators From Astronaut Launch?

In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it’s a good idea for spectators to show up for next week’s space launch.

In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with people eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years.

NASA and Space X are urging people to stay at home next Wednesday for safety reasons.

But officials in Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center, are rolling out the welcome mat in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard this spring by coronavirus lockdowns.

— Associated Press

