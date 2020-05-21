Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Up By 527, DeSantis Accuses Ousted Data Manager, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Cases Up By 527, DeSantis Accuses Ousted Data Manager, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, according to the Florida Department of Health:

46,197 – Florida Residents | 1,274 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,096 – Deaths

Florida Cases Top 47,000

According to information released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, 47,471 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 527 since Tuesday.

Wednesday, 75 new infections were reported in the Tampa Bay area.

The daily report from the state includes information released on an individual day. According to state officials, cases in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Statewide, 2,096 people have died. The new figure represents an increase of 44 deaths reported by the Department of Health since Tuesday, and nine in the Tampa Bay area. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

DeSantis Changes His Tone

Governor Ron DeSantis says the woman ousted from the Florida Department of Health over what the state says was “insubordination” was not the person who designed the state’s COVID-19 database.

That runs counter to a feature on Rebekah Jones out of Syracuse University, her alma mater, published earlier this year.

Jones says she was fired for refusing to manipulate data, but the state says it removed her for what DeSantis’ spokeswoman Helen Ferre says was “a repeated course of insubordination including “unilateral decisions to modify the Department’s COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors.”

Said DeSantis: “Come to find out, she’s also under active criminal charges in the State of Florida. She’s being charged with cyberstalking and cyber sexual harassment. I’ve asked the Department of Health to explain to me how someone would be allowed to be charged with that and continue on because this was many months ago. I have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.” [Read more]

— Lynn Hatter, WFSU

Pinellas Short-Term Vacation Rentals To Reopen

Pinellas County is the first Tampa Bay area county to receive approval from the state for short-term vacation rental properties to resume accepting reservations and check-ins.

The ruling is effective immediately – just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Governor Ron DeSantis said vacation rentals could resume under the “full Phase I” of his COVID-19 recovery plan – as long as counties had their safety plan approved by the state. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Pence Touts Economic Recovery In Orlando

Vice President Mike Pence is describing Florida as a national leader as across the country states are taking gradual steps toward reopening their economies.

He met Wednesday in Orlando with tourism and hospitality leaders about restarting Florida’s lifeblood industry.

The vice president struck an assured tone as he pointed to data trends that he said show the coronavirus is easing its grip on the quarantine-weary country. [Read more] — Amy Green, WMFE Survey: Two-Thirds Of Floridians Have Lost Wages, Or Had Jobs Disrupted A new survey shows one out of four people in the state have had their work hours cut because of the pandemic. And nearly 18 percent have been laid off from work. The Sunshine State Survey of 600 people was done by Nielsen and the University of South Florida. USF assistant professor Joshua Scacco says six out of 10 respondents said they are concerned about the effect the economic shutdown is having on their finances. [Read more] — Steve Newborn