Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Deaths Top 2,000, Answers Sought After Data Manager Firing, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Deaths Top 2,000, Answers Sought After Data Manager Firing, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, according to the Florida Department of Health:

45,684 – Florida Residents | 1,260 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,052 – Deaths

Florida Passes 2,000 Deaths

Deaths in Florida due to COVID-19 have passed 2,000.

Statewide, 2,052 people have died; an increase of 55 on Monday.

Nineteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area. It’s the second-largest daily increase in deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began. The largest number is 21, which was recorded on April 28.

Health officials report 46,944 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. That’s an increase of 502 since Monday.

There were 91 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay area over that same time. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Researchers, Lawmakers Demand Answers After COVID-19 Data Manager Ouster

Researchers and elected officials are demanding answers from the state amid reports that it fired a scientist who was managing Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard for “refusing to manipulate data.”

Health News Florida’s Stephanie Colombini talked with a University of South Florida researcher who depends on that state data for her work.

Lori Collins, a research associate professor with USF Libraries and School of Geosciences, is one of many researchers who worked with ousted scientist Rebekah Jones when she managed the Florida COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard as a Geometric Information Systems (GIS) Manager for the Florida Department of Health.

She said she can’t speak to what may have caused Jones’ apparent problems with the department but said she always has had positive experiences working with her. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

DeSantis: Florida Does Not Use Lab That Produced 35,000 Unreliable Results

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state does not use the same lab that has produced 35,000 unreliable COVID-19 test results for AdventHealth.

Over the weekend, AdventHealth announced that the results of more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests performed by a third-party lab are unreliable. That includes 25,000 collected in Central Florida.

Speaking in Orlando Monday, DeSantis said the state of Florida considered using the same lab – but never did. [Read more]

— Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida Matters: Hurricanes And Coronavirus Distancing

While most of us are still sheltering in place, trying to ride out the storm of coronavirus, well — guess what — a real storm may be just around the corner.

So how are we going to blend the emergencies of maybe having to get out of town with the need to socially distance from your possibly virulent neighbors?

We’ll get some tips from Marcus Martin, planning chief with Hillsborough County Emergency Management; and first, from Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

