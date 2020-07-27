Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Eclipses New York In Cases, How To Open Bars Safely, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Eclipses New York In Cases, How To Open Bars Safely, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Sunday, July 26, according to the Florida Department of Health:

423,855 — Positive Tests | 5,854— Deaths

Florida Passes New York In Total COVID-19 Cases

The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida has surpassed the total in the state of New York, with the addition of more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health added another 9,344 cases on Sunday and 12,199 on Saturday. It brings Florida’s total to 423,855.

New York – the one-time epicenter of the virus in the United States – reports more than 416,000 confirmed cases.

Florida also added another 78 deaths statewide on Sunday, bringing the two-day total to 202. It included 30 deaths of people in the greater Tampa Bay region over the weekend. The total number of lives lost in Florida so far from COVID-19 has reached 5,854.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, another 1,251 cases were reported for the 24-hour period since Saturday’s report. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Florida’s Top Regulator Looking At How To Open Bars Safely

Florida’s top business regulator said he planned to meet with bar owners to discuss how they can reopen their businesses again safely.

Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, said Saturday that he is planning to start setting up meetings with owners of bars and breweries across the state later this week to discuss how they can reopen without spreading the virus.

Beshears remarks come as the Department of Health reported 12,199 new cases. Florida now surpasses New York State in cases. DPBR’s effort follows an open letter on the state of the craft beer industry written by the Florida Brewer’s Guild. In it’s letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Beshears, the guild asks for bars to be able to reopen for on-site consumption, saying businesses have been closed for more days than they’ve been open in 2020.

“The entire Florida Craft Brewing Industry is now in jeopardy,” the guild writes. “For the first time in recent history, the number of active breweries has actually decreased in number, and it is our fear that this trend will rapidly accelerate if we do not find a way to balance the health of our community with the economics of our industry.” [Read more]

— Associated Press

Insurer Of Last Resort Extends Moratorium On Cancellations

Florida’s insurer of last resort says it won’t cancel any policies for the rest of the year because of the challenges facing policyholders in the middle of a pandemic.

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation said it was extending a moratorium on policy cancellations until the end of the year.

The moratorium had been set to expire in mid-August. It was implemented in March, following an uptick in premiums no being paid, as coronavirus concerns started closing down businesses and putting property owners out of work.

Major national players write few homeowner policies in Florida, leaving the market to smaller companies and the state-created Citizens Property.

— Associated Press

Universal Canceling Halloween Horror Nights

It’s hard to scare the bejesus out of someone in a haunted house while socially distancing, which may explain the decision by Universal to cancel its Halloween Horror Nights this year at its U.S. theme parks.

The company said Friday it wouldn’t be hosting the celebration of all things scary at its Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood so that it could focus on operating its theme parks for daytime guests under pandemic restrictions.

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September. Last month, Walt Disney World canceled its annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August.

— Associated Press