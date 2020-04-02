Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Just Shy Of 8,000 Cases, The Toll On First Responders, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Just Shy Of 8,000 Cases, The Toll On First Responders, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m.. Wednesday, April 1, according to the Florida Department of Health.

7,495 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 278 – Non-Florida Residents | 101 – Deaths

Florida Approaching 8,000 Coronavirus Cases

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state, Florida’s COVID-19 infections topped 7,000 by quite a bit.

Statewide, 7,773 people have tested positive for the virus, and 101 people have died. The death toll marked its largest daily increase, at 16.

Another person in Manatee County died from COVID-19, a 77-year-old man with no travel history or known contact with another infected person. His death brings Manatee’s total to three. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

The Toll On Florida’s First Responders Hundreds of first responders across the state are in quarantine after being exposed to people who may have the coronavirus. And some have tested positive for COVID-19, including a Tampa police officer and firefighters in Sarasota and Orange counties. Most Floridians are being told to stay home as much as possible, but that’s not an option for firefighters, paramedics or police officers. They continue to respond to emergencies in their communities, rarely ever knowing for sure if the people they’ll interact with have COVID-19. [Read more] — Stephanie Colombini

DeSantis Issues Statewide 30-Day Stay-At-Home Order

Florida will be under a statewide 30-day stay-at-home order, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday. The order will go into effect Thursday at midnight, DeSantis said. During a news conference, DeSantis said he will issue the executive order following a conversation with President Donald Trump and recommendations from the White House Task Force on COVID 19. Citing, in part, the economic fallout that has followed the outbreak, DeSantis said the order directs “all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.” [Read more] — Carl Lisciandrello & Mark Schreiner

