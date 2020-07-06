Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Passes 200,000 Cases, Expert Urges Florida Reverse Course, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Passes 200,000 Cases, Expert Urges Florida Reverse Course, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Sunday, July 5, according to the Florida Department of Health:

200,111 — Positive Tests | 3,731 — Deaths

Florida Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Cases; Pinellas County Reports 14 Deaths

Florida surpassed the 200,000 mark of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday as Pinellas County reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths – the highest one-day amount for the county since the pandemic began.

It was also the third day in four that the number of new cases topped the 10,000 mark.

The greater Tampa Bay region added 1,775 cases Sunday. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Florida Should Reverse Course On Reopening, Health Expert Says

When Gov. Ron DeSantis was making the case to reopen Florida at the end of April, he pointed to data about the coronavirus that was trending in the right direction.

Cases were decreasing, as were hospitalizations and the percentage of people who were testing positive for the virus.

Today, as much of that data is moving in the opposite direction, some public health officials are calling on the governor to reverse course. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

Hillsborough Tax Relief Proposed

Hillsborough County’s property appraiser is proposing tax relief options in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Henriquez has come up with a few approaches, including extending property tax payment deadlines, waiving fees for late filers and reducing tax impact to reflect to the number of days a business was closed due to emergency orders.

Henriquez said the virus is affecting property owners as any natural disaster would:

“COVID-19 is like a category 5 hurricane struck the entire state,” Henriquez said. “So I’m hopeful, and I’m urging the legislature to give local property appraisers and local governments the ability to help taxpayers as they try to recover from this very difficult time.”

He also suggests the creation of a task force, including representatives of the real estate industry, to help the state legislature craft and implement relief.

Henriquez says other states are looking at similar approaches.

Unless the legislature convenes again in the fall, any relief measure would have to apply to next year’s tax bills.

— Lisa Peakes

Professional Sports Across Florida Continue Experiencing Effects Of COVID-19

As professional sports like Major League Baseball, the NBA, and Major League Soccer prepare to return to action in Florida, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to reverberate.

The Miami Marlins say four players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one during this week’s screening that preceded the start of summer camp.

The other positive tests occurred earlier. The players are self-quarantining, and the team didn’t disclose their identities. [Read more]

— Associated Press

