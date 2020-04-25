Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Reaches Grim Milestones, Task Force Seeks Public Input, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, according to the Florida Department of Health:

29,707– Florida Residents | 826 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,046 – Deaths

Florida Cases Reach Two Grim Milestones

The number of COVID-19 infections in Florida passed 30,000 on Friday, and the number of people who have died passed 1,000.

As of 6 p.m. Friday 30,533 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; an increase of 885 since Thursday evening.

A total of 1,046 people have now died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 59 deaths since Thursday evening and the third day in a row the increase has been at least that much.

Friday, the Department of Health verified the deaths of six people in the Tampa Bay area. [Read more]

Task Force Seeks Public Input

The task force that will give a final report to Gov. Ron DeSantis with its recommendations for reopening Florida’s economy is soliciting public comment online.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal. It is open to all Floridians, and in a news release, the task force said feedback will be a “critical component” for its final report.

It also is soliciting comments on the impact of reopening the economy on areas including small business, healthcare, education, sporting event and tourism.

Click here to access the submission portal.

Florida Taking Unemployment Website Down This Weekend

Rushing to reduce a massive backlog of claims created as businesses shuttered due to the coronavirus, Florida’s unemployment agency announced Friday that it has now processed more than 31 percent of unemployment claims, with payments of up to $275 a week going out to 22 percent of the applicants.