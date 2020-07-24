Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Reports Most Daily Deaths, High School Sports Delayed, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Reports Most Daily Deaths, High School Sports Delayed, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Thursday, July 23, according to the Florida Department of Health:

389,868 — Positive Tests | 5,518— Deaths

Highest State Death Toll Yet

State health officials report Thursday’s death toll due to COVID-19 is the highest on record.

The daily report from the Department of Health showed 173 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,518.

The previous single-day high was 156 deaths on July 16.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 56 people died, including 22 in Pinellas County. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

High School Sports Season Delayed

The statewide high school athletic association decided Thursday to postpone the start of the fall sports by one month, until Aug. 24, after initially voting to proceed as normal despite the recommendations of its own medical advisory board which said it was unsafe due to rising cases of coronavirus across Florida.

The move came after several greater Tampa Bay counties decided on their own to postpone football practice and other sports for a few weeks. [Read more]

— Kerry Sheridan

Sarasota County Needs Poll Workers

Primary election day is Aug. 18, and it seems every county in the greater Tampa Bay region needs poll workers to help out. Sarasota County will need to employ about 1,300 people to deal with the general election on Nov. 3.

Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said he lost a number of poll workers early in the cycle. “Back in March, for the March presidential preference primary, about 30% of our poll worker positions were unfilled or poll workers dropped and decided not to work because of the virus,” he said.

The average age of poll workers in his county is 69, and that makes them part of the group most vulnerable to COVID-19. [Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck

RNC Canceled In Jacksonville

The Jacksonville component of the Republican National Convention has been canceled, President Trump announced on Thursday, as cases of the coronavirus continue to spike across that state.

“I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It’s just not right with what’s been happening,” Trump said at the daily coronavirus briefing.

“They said ‘Sir, we can make this work very easily.’ … I said there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it’s from the China virus or the radical left mob.” [Read more]

— Alana Wise, NPR

Florida Craft Beer Brewers Fear Coronavirus Could Flatten Industry

More than 100 Florida breweries could shut down permanently due to state restrictions on businesses in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to a letter sent to the Governor by the Florida Brewers Guild.

The Guild, which represents around 320 state breweries, reports around 90 percent of members have been closed for more days than they have been opened this year — leading to fears that many might not be able to weather the economic hit.

After initially shutting down in March, bars reopened. Then they were shut down again in June after state leaders linked a spike in cases to the reopening and establishments not following guidelines. [Read more]

— Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Florida Tops 100,000 Jobless Claims Last Week

More than 100,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Florida last week as the economy continues to struggle amid high coronavirus numbers.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported that Florida accounted for 105,410 of the estimated 1.4 million initial claims filed nationally in the week that ended July 18.

Only Georgia, with 120,281 claims, and California, with 292,673, had higher weekly figures.

While the Florida number was down from 132,831 claims during the week that ended July 11, it continued to show businesses shedding jobs. Florida’s unemployment rate in June was 10.4 percent, with the state Department of Economic Opportunity scheduled to release a July rate on Aug. 21.

— News Service of Florida