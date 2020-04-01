Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Sees 1,000 Cases In 1 Day, County Leaders Ponder Next Move, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Sees 1,000 Cases In 1 Day, County Leaders Ponder Next Move, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, according to the Florida Department of Health.

6,490 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 251 – Non-Florida Residents | 85 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Daily Increase in Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 1,000

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the state of Florida reported more than 1,000 people tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 6,741 people in Florida have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s an increase of 1,037 since the same time Monday night.

Health officials say 85 people have died from the coronavirus. The daily increase in deaths statewide was 14, the same as Monday.

Among the latest deaths are four Tampa Bay area residents: a 92-year-old woman from Hillsborough County, a 60-year-old man from Polk County, a 68-year-old Manatee County man who had traveled to France, and a 28-year-old Sarasota man who had traveled to Illinois. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

County Leaders Weigh Next Move

Leaders from Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties were joined by their counterparts from the cities of Tampa and Clearwater at a virtual meeting to address COVID-19 efforts on Tuesday.

The main goal was to open a line of dialogue between regional leaders in order to help each other through the quarantine, said Pasco Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Moore. In the nearly hour-long call, Moore led the discussion of a variety of issues that different communities are currently facing, or may face in the near future. Like most conversations these days, coronavirus test kits were a main topic. [Read more] — Dylan Rudolph Florida Democrats Blast DeSantis Florida’s congressional Democrats are blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ refusal to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. They said Tuesday that DeSantis’ decision will result in thousands of unnecessary deaths, risk the health of doctors and nurses and threaten to overwhelm hospitals. This echoes a call by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman on Monday calling for the statewide stay-at-home order. Florida now has at least 6,700 confirmed infections and 84 deaths as of Tuesday night. The Democrats said the Republican governor must drop his county-by-county approach and follow other hard-hit states by closing all non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay home except for essential trips such as buying groceries. DeSantis has defended his approach, saying businesses and workers in unaffected counties shouldn’t be punished. — Associated Press Corcoran: Leave Schools Closed Until May Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Tuesday called for all school districts to extend campus closures through May 1 as part of efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus across the state. “While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains — students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida. It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom,” Corcoran said in a prepared statement. Corcoran said he was recommending, not mandating, that school campuses remain closed until May 1. He had originally intended for school districts to resume on-campus classes by April 15. Districts are offering online classes while campuses are closed. It is possible some campuses will remain closed the rest of the school year. — News Service of Florida A Second Stimulus Check? The federal government has agreed to give Americans money during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. But U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, says the financial boost coming to citizens from the federal government may not be the only one. [Read more] — Blaise Gainey, WFSU Plan To Dock Cruise Ships Off Florida The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s working with Holland America on a detailed docking plan that would require two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated cruise to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida’s already-stressed hospitals. A Coast Guard official told the Broward County Commission that if a unified command of state, local and federal officials can’t unanimously agree on what to do with the people on the two ships now headed to Florida, then they’ll punt the decision to Washington. Passengers are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark despite a coronavirus outbreak on board. — Associated Press WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give