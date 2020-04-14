Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Surpasses 21,000 Cases, Social Distancing 'The New Normal,' And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Surpasses 21,000 Cases, Social Distancing ‘The New Normal,’ And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 13 according to the Florida Department of Health.

20,394 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 625 – Non-Florida Residents | 499 – Deaths

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 21,000

Florida coronavirus cases have exceeded 21,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 6 p.m. Monday update shows that 21, 019 people have tested positive in the state, an increase of 1,124 from Sunday evening.

In addition, 499 people have died. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Social Distancing “The New Normal” For At Least A Year

Florida residents might be social distancing and wearing facemasks for a year because of COVID-19, the state’s top public health officer said Monday.

“Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” state Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees told reporters.

When asked to explain his remarks, Rivkees said, “As long as we are going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we are going to have to practice these measures so we are all protected.” [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Florida Hotel Hot Spots Become Ghost Towns

Hotels in Florida that typically would be packed for spring break and the promise of summer have become ghost towns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I kind of chuckle because it has affected every aspect of tourism, not only rates and occupancy, but just everything that exponentially unfolds outside of a person that checks in to a hotel or a vacation rental,” said Robin Miller, CEO of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Hotels are considered an essential business based on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that established a statewide “safer-at-home” directive. However, some organizations have interpreted the order differently and asked their member hotels and motels to close. [Read more] — Vanessa Henry

Hillsborough County Is Now Under Curfew

You’d best not be out and about after sundown in Hillsborough County. A curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. is set to go into effect beginning Monday night after dozens of large gatherings took place over the weekend.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said there were 24 calls to police Saturday concerning large groups getting together and not paying attention to social distancing, and another 14 calls on Easter Sunday.

At a meeting Monday of the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group, County Commission Chair Les Miller said officials need to send a more urgent notice to people to stop congregating. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Coronavirus Cancelled Their Graduations. Now What?

Amid uncertainty about the coronavirus and the continuation of social distancing, school officials in Polk County are offering its more than 5,800 seniors the chance to vote on the format for their graduation ceremonies.

Among the options: rescheduling the traditional ceremony, a virtual recognition, or a drive-thru graduation.

Due to coronavirus closures, the class of 2020 has had to forgo many of their much-anticipated senior traditions: senior week, Grad Bash, and especially senior prom. We tell their stories. [Read more]

Hospital Group Backs Guidelines For Use Of Ventilators

As Florida approaches an expected peak in the number of coronavirus cases, people on the front lines are waiting and planning for one of the worst possible outcomes: a shortage of ventilators needed by patients battling COVID-19.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has remained relatively quiet on the topic, Florida Hospital Association leaders have decided to endorse a proposal that spells out how crucial ventilators would be used.

The most current model from the University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that Florida’s health care resources are expected to reach their limits on April 26. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

Wildlife Officials Look To Prevent Spread

Scientists believe the virus that causes COVID-19 came from contact with a wildlife species in China, likely bats. So can we catch the virus from animals or transmit it to them?

WUSF’s Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, WI. [Listen to the interview]

— Steve Newborn

Pinellas Commissioners To Consider Easing Beach Restrictions

Pinellas County commissioners will discuss the possibility of easing beach restrictions during a meeting on Thursday.

The subject came up at a Monday meeting where commissioners extended a local state of emergency until Friday. That order includes the continued closure of public beaches and beach parking areas. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

