Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Toll Passes 13,000 Cases, Some Boaters Don't Heed Warnings, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Toll Passes 13,000 Cases, Some Boaters Don’t Heed Warnings, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, according to the Florida Department of Health.

12,925 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 389 – Non-Florida Residents | 236 – Deaths

Toll On Florida: 236 Deaths, 13,324 Positive Cases

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 236 people in Florida, and infected more than 12,000, according to Monday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health.

While the state does not release specific data about the people who have died, Sunday’s 6 p.m. release included the addition of 805 new confirmed cases, and 26 more deaths compared to the same time on Saturday.

Of the seven counties in the Tampa Bay region, a total of 285 people remain hospitalized. In Polk County, more than 40 percent of its cases are reportedly in the hospital. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Boat Ramps Remain Open … For Now

Many businesses have been shuttered because of coronavirus, but boat ramps and marinas in Hillsborough and Pinellas County remained open over the weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and local law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to hit the water, so long as they abide by the rules set down in a statewide “stay-at-home” order. That is, stay at least 50 feet away from other boats and have no more than 10 people aboard.

But in southern Hillsborough County, dockmaster James Leckie said recreational boaters are still flocking to Beer Can Island in Apollo Beach. Two weeks ago, he said he saw hundreds of boats clumped around Apollo Beach's "beer can island." [Read more] — Susan Giles Wantuck Rick Scott Donates $35,000 To USF Pandemic Fund U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is donating a portion of his salary to aid the University of South Florida's Pandemic Research & Response Fund. In a news release, Scott said he is donating $35,000 to the fund, to help USF Heath fight the coronavirus epidemic. The fund was established last week with an inaugural gift of $25,000 from Mary T. Pipino. — Carl Lisciandrello Churches Get Creative For Easter Week Worship Less than a month into the global pandemic, online worship is already commonplace as large gatherings are canceled due to coronavirus. And churches around the country are getting creative for Easter week, the holiest time of the year for Christians as they mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here's what some churches across Tampa Bay are doing to accommodate their parishioners. [Read more] — Kerry Sheridan Democrats Push For Vote By Mail The Florida Democratic Party is putting a major effort into getting potential voters to register by mail. That comes in part because of the coronavirus and despite glitches reported in the state registration system. The state party has begun texting 1 million of the state's more than 5 million registered Democrats to get out of the habit of going to the ballot box on election day. [Read more] — Steve Newborn