Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Tops 10,000 Cases; Sarasota Memorial Announces Furloughs; And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Tops 10,000 Cases; Sarasota Memorial Announces Furloughs; And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, according to the Florida Department of Health.

9,925 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 343 – Non-Florida Residents | 170 – Deaths

Florida Eclipses 10,000 Cases

Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the grim milestone of 1 million infections worldwide and 5,600 US deaths.

The Florida Department of Health reported, as of 6 p.m. Friday, 10,268 people in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus.

170 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

— Lisa Peakes

Sarasota Memorial Hospital To Furlough Employees

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said Friday it will have to temporarily furlough some staff, due to a revenue shortfall from coronavirus.

The hospital lost $16 million in March as elective surgeries were canceled to make room for COVID-19 patients, and officials expect to lose more money in April and May.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and one that we did not make lightly,” CEO David Verinder said in a letter to employees.

“As the health care safety net for the region, we must do all we can to continue fulfilling that critical role in the weeks ahead and for the long-term.”

It was not immediately clear how many employees would be affected. The hospital said plans will take shape in the coming days, and will include pay cuts for senior leaders.

The hospital, with 839 beds, currently has 28 patients with COVID-19. Five people have died from coronavirus there. And nine hospital employees who tested positive are being monitored at home.

“The health system has had to redirect funds, resources and equipment to respond to the pandemic, planning for surge needs, purchasing additional supplies, and preparing and staffing an increasing number of isolation rooms throughout the hospital,” said a hospital statement.

— Kerry Sheridan

Manatee County Sets Temporary Curfew

Following a 3 hour-long emergency meeting, Manatee County Commissioners have approved a resolution to create a temporary curfew.

The regulation prohibits non-essential travel from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week.

Currently, the County’s COVID-19 restrictions are only enforceable on public property but officials say group gatherings at private residences continue to pose a public health risk.

Some county law enforcement and municipal leaders say the additional measure will send a clear message to residents that social distancing orders must be taken seriously.

Doctors from Manatee Memorial Hospital spoke in favor of the curfew at Friday’s emergency meeting, and asked officials to lead by example.

But several commissioners spoke strongly against the measure. “I just think it’s a bad idea,” said District 3 Commissioner Stephen Jonsson. “The government should not be telling people what to do.”

— Cathy Carter