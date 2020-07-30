Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Tops Death Record, Testing Sites Close Ahead Of Isaias, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida Tops Death Record, Testing Sites Close Ahead Of Isaias, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Tuesday, July 28, according to the Florida Department of Health:

451,423 — Positive Tests | 9,446 — Daily Increase | 6,333— Deaths

Second Consecutive Day Of Record Deaths In Florida

More people died due to complications from COVID-19 during the most recent 24-hour measuring cycle than during any other period since the pandemic began. It was the second straight day that coronavirus-related deaths reached their highest levels.

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed 216 deaths in the state since Tuesday’s report. The new figure brings the total number of people who have died due to the virus to 6,333.

The previous high was 186 deaths in one day, reported just a day ago on Tuesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 52 people died from COVID-19, including 15 in Manatee County, the highest number of deaths in a day for the region to date. The previous high of nine deaths in Manatee County was recorded on April 17.

Wednesday, the health officials reported 451,423 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 9,446 since Tuesday. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

State Closes Testing Sites Ahead Of Isaias

With Tropical Storm Isaias expected to lash Florida this weekend, the Division of Emergency Management said state-supported testing sites for COVID-19 will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The sites, which are in 23 counties, offer walk-up testing and drive-through testing. The Division of Emergency Management said a potential tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds that could affect South Florida as early as Friday. “Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe,” the division said in a news release. “All sites have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.” The division said the testing sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, with all expected to reopen by 8 a.m. next Wednesday. [Read more] — Mark Schreiner and News Service of Florida Pediatricians Issue Guidance To DeSantis As school officials across Florida continue grappling with reopening classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a major group of pediatricians Wednesday released recommendations aimed at reducing risks to children and teachers. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in an 11-page white paper sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, pointed to “significant benefits” of children going back to school but also said those benefits have to be weighed against the risks. It said that in many areas of the state, “coronavirus prevalence will not decrease enough in the next 4-6 weeks to make the benefits of school attendance outweigh the risks.” [Read more] — News Service of Florida Miami-Dade Schools To Open Online-Only The Miami-Dade County school district, the largest in the state, will start the upcoming school year with online classes on Aug. 31, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Wednesday. Carvalho said the district will evaluate later whether conditions will allow schools to resume in-person instruction on Oct. 5. The decision came as Miami-Dade County continues to see massive increases in COVID-19 cases, including 20,758 new cases in the past seven days. Carvalho cited the surge in cases as the reason the 2020-2021 school year will start with distance learning. — News Service of Florida Kriseman Partners With Cuomo, New York On COVID-19 Response The state of New York is sending the city of St. Petersburg some COVID-19 relief, it was announced Wednesday during a conference call. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said when his state was at its height of coronavirus cases, he asked the nation’s medical experts for help. Then 30,000 doctors and nurses volunteered. Cuomo said that was America at its best. “It was one of the really powerful experiences of my life,” said Cuomo. Cuomo vowed to give back, so now he’s sending personal protective equipment, coronavirus test kits, and a team of people to set up a new testing site at Pinellas Community Church. [Read more] — Jessica Meszaros