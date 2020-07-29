Latest On Coronavirus: Florida's Highest Death Day, Early Voting Urged, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Florida’s Highest Death Day, Early Voting Urged, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Tuesday, July 28, according to the Florida Department of Health:

441,977 — Positive Tests | 9,230 — Daily Increase | 6,117 — Deaths

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surge Past 6,000 On Deadliest Day Yet For The Virus

State officials reported the most deaths in a single day from the coronavirus Tuesday.

The report from the Florida Department of Health showed 186 deaths in the state since Monday’s report; pushing the statewide toll to 6,117. The previous single day high was 173 deaths reported less than a week ago on Thursday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 48 COVID-19 releated deaths, including 16 in Polk County; the highest number of deaths in a day for the county to date. Pinellas County recorded 17 deaths, and 12 people died in Hillsborough County.

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 441,977 people have tested positive for the coronavirus – an increase of 9,230 since Monday.

The daily number of new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region has not been below 1,000 since the end of June. Tuesday’s numbers continued that trend, with 1,044 more positive tests reported in the 24-hour period since Monday’s report – the lowest daily total for the region since June 30. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Advocates Urge Early Voting

As Florida’s primary election draws near, voting rights advocates urge people to cast their ballots before election day.

All Voting is Local encourages people to vote early, whether by mail or in-person. The group’s Florida director, Brad Ashwell, says Florida should learn from the challenges other states saw during this year’s primaries:

“We’ve seen long lines. We’ve seen lots of problems. In Georgia, they had almost every problem you can imagine and we don’t want to see that relived in Florida.”

Ashwell explains early voting takes the pressure off election officials, who he says are short on poll workers this year because of concerns about the coronavirus. He says mail-in ballots are the safest way to vote this year. [Read more]

— Blaise Gainey, WFSU

DeSantis May Extend Evictions Ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he might extend the statewide moratorium on housing evictions that is set to expire on Saturday.

News outlets report DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

He says officials will have “something on that soon.” [Read more]

— Associated Press

MLB Suspends Marlins’ Season Through Weekend

Major League Baseball has suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday.

Meanwhile, the rest of baseball forges ahead with some trepidation.

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun says there’s real fear and anxiety among players, and they’ve found it very difficult to focus on baseball at all.

In the wake of a virus outbreak that has infected half the Marlins’ team, Braun says MLB players are constantly assessing whether they should keep playing.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the season could be in jeopardy.

— Associated Press

Infected Prison Inmates Nearing 7,000

The number of state prison inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 continued to soar Tuesday, with the total reaching 6,946, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Corrections.

The total was an increase from 6,217 inmates who had tested positive Monday. The number of inmates who have died from the virus remained at 46 on Tuesday.

The prison with the most cases was Columbia Correctional Institution, where 1,216 inmates had tested positive. Meanwhile, 608 inmates had tested positive at Graceville Correctional Facility, 524 had tested positive at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and 444 had tested positive at Lowell Correctional Institution, according to the department.

The number of infected correctional workers also increased from 1,417 on Monday to 1,486 on Tuesday.

Dade Correctional Institution has had the most workers test positive, with 136.

— News Service of Florida

Cases Increasing In Juvenile Justice System

The number of youths in Florida’ s juvenile-justice system who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased by more than 100 during the past week — and is up about 90 percent over the past two weeks, new state numbers show.

As of a Tuesday count, 290 youths in the system had been infected with the respiratory disease, while 221 juvenile-justice workers also had tested positive, according to the numbers released by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. That was up from 188 youths and 179 workers on July 21.

The department has taken a series of steps to try to prevent the spread of the virus, including suspending visitation at the facilities and screening staff members and contractors.

“All staff that work at state-operated juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs are screened daily and receive temperature checks on every shift prior to entering the facility,” the department said in information released with Tuesday’s numbers. “If a staff presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and instructed to contact their health care provider. Staff will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by a medical professional. Outside vendors and personnel continue to be screened daily prior to entry.”

— News Service of Florida