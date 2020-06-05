Latest On Coronavirus: Highest Jump In State Cases, We Visited A Theme Park, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, according to the Florida Department of Health:

60,183 — Positive Tests | 2,607 — Deaths

Florida Reports Highest Single Day Number Of Cases Yet

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is now 60,183.

Thursday, the department reported the results of almost 38,000 tests. That’s about 12,000 higher than the average daily number of tests reported over the last two weeks.

Health officials reported 193 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Ninety-five of them were in Hillsborough County. It’s the second straight day where new infections were 95 or higher in the county.

There were also 41 coronavirus-related deaths reported since Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 2,607.

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,419 more people tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday.

It’s the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day in Florida. On April 17, state health officials reported that 1,413 people tested positive. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Her First Time Back At Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal Orlando theme parks reopen to the public today after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini visited the park earlier this week during a preview for annual passholders.

Read about her experience and get a glimpse inside the parks. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

Colleges Canceling In-Person Summer Commencements

Florida public universities had to make alternate plans for spring graduation exercises because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now they’re doing the same for the summer session.

Some schools held virtual commencements, others offered students the chance to march in ceremonies later this year, and some, like the University of South Florida, gave them the opportunity to take part in both.

With the latest set of reopening guidelines issued by Governor Ron DeSantis, the State University System of Florida told the twelve public universities to begin developing alternate plans for the summer as well. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

No Mandatory Use Of Masks In Hillsborough County

People do not have a right to wear a mask to ward off the coronavirus if a business owner says they can’t. That’s the decision of the Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group, after their members voted 5 to 3 Thursday to defeat a motion by County Commissioner Kimberly Overman to give people the right to wear a mask any time they want.

Overman said she was trying to protect people who face restrictions at work about wearing masks.

“The employees should not fear being terminated for taking responsible steps to ensure their well-being and those around them,” she said. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Hillsborough Opens Summer Camps

Hillsborough County agreed to offer summer camps at recreation centers, and has reopened athletic fields and sports complexes.

Summer camps begin Monday.

— Steve Newborn

Phase 2 Begins Today

Bars, tattoo shops and movie theaters can partially reopen today in most of the state, as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves into the second phase of his plan to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis, who has promoted a three-phase reopening plan, said the state would “inch” into the second phase “in a way that’s very, very measured.”

Here’s what will be reopening today.

— News Service of Florida

NBA Approves 22-Team Season Restart In Orlando

The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at the Disney campus near Orlando.

The notion passed “overwhelmingly,” said a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the vote results had not been released publicly.

The format calls for each team playing eight games to determine playoff seeding plus the possible utilization of a play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason fields.

— Associated Press

