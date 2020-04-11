Latest On Coronavirus: Jump Of More Than 1,000 Cases, DeSantis Loosens Testing Criteria, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 10 according to the Florida Department of Health.

17,448 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 520 – Non-Florida Residents | 419 – Deaths

More Than 1,000 Cases In 1 Day

Florida saw more than 1,100 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported.

The 6 p.m. report showed that 17,968 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,142 new cases since Thursday evening.

A total of 419 people in Florida have died so far because of the coronavirus. The number includes 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

In the Tampa Bay region, the number of deaths increased by nine on Friday, bringing the area total to 59. That included the loss of three people in Hillsborough, two each in Pinellas and Manatee Counties, and one new death in both Polk and in Hernando counties. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

DeSantis Loosens Testing Criteria

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was at the TIAA Bank Field Lot J COVID-19 testing site in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon, where he announced testing criteria will be loosened for people who are asymptomatic.

“Anybody who has had close, sustained contact with an individual that has recently tested positive for COVID-19 may get tested,” DeSantis said. “Even if you personally haven’t developed symptoms, I think what we’re trying to do is get a sense of people that are asymptomatic, who may be carrying the virus and maybe spreading the virus.” [Read more]

— Sky Lebron, WJCT

How Small Businesses Can Get Help

Small businesses that have been forced to close because of COVID-19 are getting some relief. Many Tampa Bay cities and counties are helping lend a financial hand.

Here’s a guide to where you can get help.

— Steve Newborn

Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’

Join public media stations WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando Tuesday for an exclusive Facebook Live conversation. You’ll get to ask Donna Peterson, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, your Covid-19 questions.

t’s all part of a new show, called “The State We’re In” – broadcasting Tuesdays at noon. Each week, we’ll look at how the pandemic is reshaping people and communities along the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you.

