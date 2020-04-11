Latest On Coronavirus: Jump Of More Than 1,000 Cases, DeSantis Loosens Testing Criteria, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Loosens Coronavirus Testing Criteria To Help Better Measure Spread
Read more
WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:
Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 10 according to the Florida Department of Health.
17,448 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 520 – Non-Florida Residents | 419 – Deaths
CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And WUSF Public Media
NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida
More Than 1,000 Cases In 1 Day
Florida saw more than 1,100 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported.
The 6 p.m. report showed that 17,968 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,142 new cases since Thursday evening.
A total of 419 people in Florida have died so far because of the coronavirus. The number includes 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
In the Tampa Bay region, the number of deaths increased by nine on Friday, bringing the area total to 59. That included the loss of three people in Hillsborough, two each in Pinellas and Manatee Counties, and one new death in both Polk and in Hernando counties. [Read more]
— Mary Shedden
DeSantis Loosens Testing Criteria
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was at the TIAA Bank Field Lot J COVID-19 testing site in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon, where he announced testing criteria will be loosened for people who are asymptomatic.
“Anybody who has had close, sustained contact with an individual that has recently tested positive for COVID-19 may get tested,” DeSantis said. “Even if you personally haven’t developed symptoms, I think what we’re trying to do is get a sense of people that are asymptomatic, who may be carrying the virus and maybe spreading the virus.” [Read more]
— Sky Lebron, WJCT
Small businesses that have been forced to close because of COVID-19 are getting some relief. Many Tampa Bay cities and counties are helping lend a financial hand.
Here’s a guide to where you can get help.
— Steve Newborn
Ask Your Coronavirus Questions On ‘The State We’re In’
Join public media stations WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando Tuesday for an exclusive Facebook Live conversation. You’ll get to ask Donna Peterson, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, your Covid-19 questions.
t’s all part of a new show, called “The State We’re In” – broadcasting Tuesdays at noon. Each week, we’ll look at how the pandemic is reshaping people and communities along the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you.
We’re taking your questions now for Dean Peterson here and on Facebook.
Join us on Facebook Tuesday at noon to hear the answers.
— Mary Shedden
The Florida Roundup Discusses Hydroxychloroquine
Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, has been touted by some politicians, including President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to treat coronavirus, but it does not have the approval of the Centers for Disease Control for this use.
And as the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida climb, the anticipated peak of the outbreak has been moved up by a widely followed model predicting when demand for hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators may be at its highest.
We discussed this topics on this week’s Florida Roundup. [Listen to the show]
— Sarah Glenn, WJCT
Some ABA Clinics Close, Move To Telehealth
Behavior clinics that serve children on the autism spectrum were already facing closures because of changes to the state Medicaid system and costly licensure requirements.
To cut costs and continue to serve as many children as safely as possible, some behavior analysis clinics are taking advantage of relaxed telehealth rules during the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more]
— Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give