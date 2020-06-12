Latest On Coronavirus: Largest Spike In Florida And Tampa Bay, Plan To Reopen Schools, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Largest Spike In Florida And Tampa Bay, Plan To Reopen Schools, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Thursday, June 11, according to the Florida Department of Health:

69,069 — Positive Tests | 2,848— Deaths

New Daily Highs In Florida, Tampa Bay

Florida health officials reported the highest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in the state Thursday.

The Department of Health reported an additional 1,698 positive coronavirus tests since Wednesday, bringing the number of people who have tested positive to 69,069.

The Tampa Bay region also saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day so far, with 337. That’s 78 more than the previous high recorded Wednesday.

There were 147 new positive tests in Hillsborough County – 34 more than the previous high reported Monday. It’s the fourth time since Sunday that the daily increase in cases for the county has been over 100.

Pinellas County posted 116 new cases; 35 more than the previous high on June 5.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,848, with 47 deaths recorded since Wednesday. Eight of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region, including a 27-year-old man. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Outbreak At Pinellas County Jail

Officials at the Pinellas County Jail are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, 13 staff members and five inmates have tested positive within the last few days.

The staff members mainly work in the Inmate Records division or are deputies working in the North Division of the jail, which is located on 49th St. N in Clearwater.

Fourteen employees have test results pending, and the 30 members of one shift in the Inmate Records division are on home quarantine. The first cases were reported among those inmate records specialists, who interact with other staff, but not inmates. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Florida’s Plan To Reopen Schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials on Thursday released a plan to reopen public schools at full capacity in August, saying that vulnerable kids and Floridians need the return to in-person instruction.

“While there may be challenges regionally, Florida’s workforce and students with the greatest needs are counting on schools to fight to stay open,” the Florida Department of Education stated in the 143-page plan issued Thursday.

The department put forth a series of recommendations aimed at protecting students and school employees as well as easing parents’ concerns, after the coronavirus pandemic prompted school shutdowns around the world. Reopening plans will be finalized by local school officials. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Hillsborough, Pinellas Move To Halt Spike

New coronavirus cases are spiking across the state, with Florida recording another high for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Thursday.

Hillsborough County officials are trying to get the word out that we still need to keep our distance from each other.

Members of Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group were told by health officials that the county is “nearing the crossroads,” with the number of positive cases in people ages 18 to 35 increasing over the past two weeks as restrictions ease.

Marissa Levine, a public health specialist with the University of South Florida College of Public Health, told the group it’s up to everyone to prevent the rise from becoming a second wave of infections. That, she said, includes getting younger people to realize they can become sick. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Jacksonville Lands RNC

Jacksonville will host the biggest pieces of the 2020 National Republican Convention in August.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the decision Thursday night, “”We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” McDaniel said.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months,” she added.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who has been lobbying for the convention, praised the work that has been done in a short period of time. [Read more]

— Bill Bortzfield, WJCT

Will You Evacuate? Hillsborough And Pasco Want To Know

With hurricane season underway, two counties in the Tampa Bay area want to know more about evacuation plans. They’re asking residents to fill out a survey.

Pasco County emergency management director Andrew Fossa says storm shelters will accommodate fewer people because of social distancing rules. “There’s going to be a deficit there from what we sheltered, compared to Irma, where we had 25,000 plus citizens in shelters,” he said. [Read more] — Bradley George Lasting Power Of Protests Gives Black Business Owners Hope For Real Change It’s been more than two weeks since the death of George Floyd and protesters are still taking to the streets in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality. Black business owners are also saying they’re seeing a surge in community support. On Tuesday night, the Black Business Bus Tour sponsored an event at 7th + Grove in Ybor City. Dozens of black business owners and supporters enjoyed tacos and drinks – big smiles under their face masks – as many of them interacted with more people in one place than they had since the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns started in mid-March. [Read more] — Daylina Miller WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give