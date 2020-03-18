Latest On Coronavirus: Manatee County Death; BayCare Drive-Through Testing; And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Manatee County Death; BayCare Drive-Through Testing; And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, according to the Florida Department of Health.

195 – Florida Residents | 6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 21 – Non-Florida Residents

Manatee County Patient Is State’s Seventh Coronavirus Fatality

A Manatee County patient has become the state’s seventh fatality from the coronavirus, state officials announced on Tuesday.

The state did not release any more details about the patient.

Manatee was one of the state’s first two counties with an announced case of COVID-19 at the beginning of the month.

There are now 216 patients with the coronavirus in Florida, after the state added 24 cases in its 6 p.m. update on Tuesday. Twenty-two of the new cases are Florida residents and two are non-Florida residents.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state announced the death of a Broward County patient at an assisted living facility. It is investigating at least one other possible case of COVID-19 at the facility, officials said. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

BayCare To Begin Drive-Through Testing

BayCare patients can start getting tested for coronavirus without leaving their cars.

But that doesn’t mean anyone concerned that they have coronavirus should drive to one of the seven urgent care locations offering drive thru tests.

BayCare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nishant Asand says the service is limited to patients who meet federal testing guidelines. That includes…

“International travel, includes airlines as well as cruises,” he said. “If they have symptoms which includes fever, shortness of breath and cough, those are the appropriate people we’d screen. No. 2 is people who have had contact with individuals who have tested positive.

BayCare hopes to expand access as testing supplies become more widely available. The drive-thru locations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Stephanie Colombini