Latest On Coronavirus: Middle School In Tampa Closed For Next 48 Hours, And Other Updates - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Middle School In Tampa Closed For Next 48 Hours, And Other Updates

One of the latest cases of coronavirus includes a Broward County man who attended a recent conference in Tampa. iStock

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Coronavirus In Florida:

23 – Florida Residents | 5 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 3 – Non-Florida Resident | 2 – Florida Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage On WUSF And Health News Florida

Farnell Middle School Closed For Next 48 Hours

Farnell Middle School in Tampa will be closed for the next two days leading up to spring break after an individual was exposed to coronavirus.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis said the unidentified individual has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, but was exposed to someone has tested positive six days ago.

Farnell Middle School has about 1,300 students and is located at 13912 Nine Eagles Drive near Westchase. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

New Cases Include Tourist, Tampa Conference Attendee

The Florida Department of Health late Wednesday night announced three new positive cases of coronavirus, including a Broward County man who attended a recent conference in Tampa and a tourist visiting for Bike Week.

The 70-year-old-man from Broward attended the Journal of Emergency Medical Services emergency medical services conference at the Tampa Convention Center last week.

The health department said he remains isolated and an epidemiological investigation is underway.

The department also said a New York resident visiting Daytona Beach for Bike Week tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old man is in St. John’s County and is isolated until being cleared by New York public health officials. Bike Week is currently underway and lasts through Sunday.

– Mary Shedden

CORONAVIRUS Q&A: Send Us Your Questions

Hillsborough School System To Address Coronavirus

Hillsborough County Public Schools is holding a news conference at 6:30 a.m. to address the coronavirus. Stay with WUSF for updates.

— Carl Lisciandrello

Online Courses For Florida Public Universities

All Florida public universities, including the University of South Florida, will transition to online course instruction to lessen the risk of coronavirus.

The Florida Board of Governors announced the change will take place “as soon as possible.”

At universities that are currently on spring break or going on spring break, including the University of South Florida, students should not return to campus for at least two weeks after the break concludes, according to a release from the Board of Governors. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello