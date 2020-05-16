Latest On Coronavirus: Pasco Elections More Hillsborough Parks To Reopen, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Pasco Elections More Hillsborough Parks To Reopen, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, according to the Florida Department of Health:

42,940 – Florida Residents | 1,198 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,917 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Hillsborough County Neighborhood Parks Reopening Monday

Hillsborough County is reopening its neighborhood green spaces and dog parks on Monday, but portions of its parks remain off limits.

The county released a statement saying it is open to “passive” recreation, meaning people must obey social distancing guidelines. It is opening tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts, but says organized sports and groups are not yet allowed to resume.

The county is not yet opening the following: recreation centers/buildings, athletic fields, playgrounds, shelters, splash pads, skate parks. Events and park programs also are not restarting.

People are encouraged to bring water for themselves and their pets. Outdoor restrooms will be open at staffed sites, the county said in a statement.

Hillsborough County’s nature preserves and some conservation parks opened earlier this month. That includes:

Flatwoods Conservation Park, 14302 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa, and 18205 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

Morris Bridge Off-Road Biking Area, 12651 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa

Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive, Plant City, for hiking and biking only

Upper Tampa Bay Trail and all parking areas

ONLY the boat ramp at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park

— Mary Shedden

Pasco County Elections Rescheduled to June 30, 2020, After Postponement

Pasco County municipal elections will be held on June 30, after they were delayed in April due to coronavirus safety concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office said in an executive order issued Saturday. Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley requested the initial postponement, and for voting to be rescheduled for the cities of San Antonio and Dade City. The decision to postpone in April “protected the health and safety of the voters, poll workers and my staff,” Corley said in a letter to DeSantis. Dade City has three races for city commission, and San Antonio has three city council races. A mayoral race in Zephyrhills was canceled after a candidate was disqualified.— Kerry Sheridan

DeSantis: Gyms Can Reopen Monday, Restaurants Allowed 50% Capacity

Florida gymnasiums and fitness centers are among the latest places able to begin reopening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest steps in his plan to get businesses back up and running during the coronavirus pandemic at a Friday press conference in Jacksonville.

DeSantis called it a “full Phase One,” saying gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen starting Monday under social distancing guidelines and restricted capacity.

In addition, capacity for restaurants and retail stores will be expanded to 50 percent. Restaurants can use spacing of tables, as well as partitions, to keep distance between customers inside. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give