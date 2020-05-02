Latest On Coronavirus: More than 1,000 New Cases Recorded; How Pinellas Will Reopen - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: More than 1,000 New Cases Recorded; How Pinellas Will Reopen

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, according to the Florida Department of Health:

33,829 – Florida Residents | 899 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,314 – Deaths

Increase of 1,000 Florida Cases

The Florida Department of Health reports 34,728 people have now tested positive for COVID-19; an increase of 1,038 cases since Thursday morning.

It’s the first time in about two weeks the daily increase has been over 1,000.

The last time a one-day increase was larger was April 23, when 1,072 new cases were recorded.

In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County had the largest increase in new cases, with 39. It was the highest daily increase in Hillsborough since April 17, when 46 new positive tests were reported.

As of Friday, 1,314 people have died in Florida; a daily increase of 46. Among the deaths recorded Friday are eight Tampa Bay area residents.

— Lisa Peakes

What Reopening Pinellas County Will Look Like

In two unanimous votes, the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners decided Friday to extend the local state of emergency while allowing some businesses to resume in accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’s plan to reopen the state.

Here’s what that plan means for Pinellas County.

Restaurants and Bars:

Restaurants and other dining establishments may reopen indoor dining areas at 25% of the building’s capacity. Groups will be limited to ten, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Outdoor seating as long as appropriate CDC social distancing guidelines are followed. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that he’s spoken with a number of cities about closing streets to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining options.

Bars, pubs, and nightclubs will remain closed.

— Delaney Brown

Delaney Brown