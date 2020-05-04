Latest On Coronavirus: Over 600 New Cases, Pinellas Beaches Reopen To Increased Patrols, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Over 600 New Cases, Pinellas Beaches Reopen To Increased Patrols, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3, according to the Florida Department of Health:

35,158 – Florida Residents | 908 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,379 – Deaths

615 New Cases, 3 More Hillsborough Deaths

Florida reported more than 600 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bring the weekend total of new cases to 1,350.

The Florida Department of Health daily report showed that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 36,078 on Sunday. It included an increase of 81 cases in the seven-county Tampa Bay region. On Saturday, the region added 146 new cases.

Many counties across the state are reporting new cases, as testing becomes more widely available.

As of Sunday, 1,379 people in Florida have died from the coronavirus, an increase of 15 over the previous day. It included three local deaths, all in Hillsborough County. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Increased Patrols As Pinellas Beaches Reopen

Beach goers can return to the sand in Pinellas County this morning, but don’t expect it to get too crowded.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says there will be some changes to ensure beachgoers maintain proper social distance. In addition to normal patrols, 250 deputies will monitor the beaches from Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs to Fort De Soto at the southern tip of the county. [Read more] — Delaney Brown

Derby Lane Reopening Friday

Derby Lane is reopening for live greyhound racing Friday after being closed for nearly 50 days due to the coronavirus.

The St. Petersburg racetrack announced on Twitter this weekend it will host matinee races Monday through Saturday. It’s grandstand and concession area will be open.

The tweet encourages people to practice social distancing and says those with symptoms should not come. But Derby Lane hasn’t outlined any specific restrictions that may be in place to limit crowds, such as the 25 percent capacity limit restaurants and retail shops are abiding by.

The racetrack’s poker room will reopen on May 11th. The St. Pete institution is celebrating its 95th year.

— Stephanie Colombini

DeSantis To Address Unemployment Issues

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will hold a news conference Monday to address the state’s much-criticized CONNECT unemployment compensation system.

“The system just totally broke. It’s not a good system. We’re going to deal with that,” DeSantis said Sunday during an appearance at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Since March 15, the state has received 1.78 million unemployment applications, of which more than 1 million are considered “unique,” as some people filed more than one claim. As of Saturday, 452,526, or 44.1 percent, of the unique applicants, had started to receive weekly state unemployment checks of up to $275.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity said more than $700 million has been paid out to applicants, of which $428.6 million, or 61 percent, is money from a federal stimulus program.

Complaints continue about the CONNECT online system going down as people fill out applications and about a large number of people being deemed ineligible for benefits. Overwhelmed by claims starting in mid-March, the Department of Economic Opportunity opened a backup online site for new claims and allowed people to fill out paper applications.

— News Service of Florida

Elective Surgeries Ready To Return

After weeks of shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis says elective surgeries are ready to begin again on Monday.

After weeks of shutdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus, Governor Ron DeSantis says elective surgeries are ready to begin again on Monday.

He discussed 'phase one' of reopening the state during a visit to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach Sunday. He pointed to the hospital's protocol – and its supply of personal protective equipment – as why this hospital and others can resume non-emergency surgeries. "The hospitals when they're doing it, they're certifying effectively, that they do have space in the hospital, that if you did have increase in COVID patients they can handle it and they have adequate PPE, they're not going to run to the state for PPE," DeSantis said. [Read more] — Susan Giles Wantuck

Hernando Libraries First To Open Locally

Hernando County’s public libraries appear to be the first in the region to re-open to the public. On Monday, individual locations will open with restrictions including:

No more than 25 percent capacity, which depends on the size of each location;

Computer access will follow social distance guidelines and use is limited to 30 minutes;

Limited hours, depending on location;

All locations also will be closed for from noon to 2 p.m. every day for cleaning and the shelving of books.

For more information, visit https://hernandocountylibrary.us/

– Mary Shedden

Remdesivir Already Being Tested In Sarasota

On Friday, a drug called remdesivir was green-lighted by the FDA for emergency use in hospitalized coronavirus patients after a preliminary trial by the National Institutes of Health showed the antiviral medicine helped them recover about 31 percent faster than patients who received a placebo.

Locally, a trial is already under way using remdesivir in very ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Sarasota Memorial Hospital [Read more].

– Kerry Sheridan

DeSantis Committed To Opening Hair Salons and Barber Shops

Barber shops and hair salons are still on the sidelines as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening of select businesses during the coronavirus pandemic begins Monday.

DeSantis laid the foundation for the reopening of personal grooming businesses during a roundtable with barbers and hair stylists in Orlando on Saturday.

But the governor said more consideration of employee and customer safety is needed before he can give the go-ahead for salons and barber shops to turn on the lights again.

“Throughout this whole time, I’ve said I’d rather get it right than get it fast,” DeSantis, joined by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, told stylists, barbers and reporters at Ohsooojazzy Hair Salon in Orlando Saturday afternoon. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to sit on our hands. But we just want to be very thorough about how we’re doing it.”

The barbers and hair stylists assured the governor they are prepared to increase already stringent sanitation requirements. [Read more]

– Julio Ochoa