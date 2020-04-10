Latest On Coronavirus: Most Daily Florida Deaths, Protection For Hillsborough Renters, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Most Daily Florida Deaths, Protection For Hillsborough Renters, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9 according to the Florida Department of Health.

16,323 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 503 – Non-Florida Residents | 371 – Deaths

Most Florida Deaths In One Day

Florida deaths due to COVID-19 reached a new high Thursday.

The Department of Health’s 6 p.m. report showed 371 people have died in Florida due to the coronavirus. The number includes 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours. That’s a new high, and one more than the previous daily high observed April 3.

Health officials are also reporting 16,826 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, reflecting 1,128 new cases since Wednesday evening.

Tampa Bay deaths increased by eight since yesterday, bringing the area total to 50. Three new deaths were reported in Manatee County; Hillsborough and Sarasota counties each reported two; and there was one in Polk County. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Protection For Hillsborough Renters

Governor Ron DeSantis last week put a hold on evictions for apartment renters, but what about commercial businesses forced to close because of COVID-19?

In Hillsborough County, at least, they’ll be protected as well – temporarily.

Chief Judge Ron Ficarotta said he reviewed the governor’s order and concluded it didn’t address commercial mortgage evictions for not paying their rent. So he ordered Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister not to issue eviction notices until further notice. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

DeSantis Uncertain When Schools Will Reopen

Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the fence about shutting school campuses statewide for the rest of the academic year, but he said on Thursday some students may return to school sooner than others.

“We’re going to make the best decision that we can, but it may be that not every county is going to be treated the same in this,” the governor told reporters. “There is nothing wrong with that. If the problem is different in certain parts of the state, we should recognize that.” Florida education officials last month called for all school districts to close their campuses through May 1 in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus. Classes are being conducted online while campuses are closed. [Read more] — News Service of Florida

Anxiety Grows As Pandemic Wears On

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people inside for a long period of time, many are also seeing their anxiety sharply increase as well.

Consequently, groups like the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill Hillsborough (NAMI) are seeing more phone calls from people needing assistance.

“We’ve certainly have seen the increase in the number of calls, specifically around COVID-19, to the point that from March 28th to April 3rd, the 1,800 calls we took, 704 of those were for community members needing support related to COVID-19,” said Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. [Read more]

— Dylan Rudolph

State To Begin Asymptomatic Testing In Some Areas

Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday the state will begin testing asymptomatic people for COVID-19 at sites in Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando to try to better understand how to slow its spread.

DeSantis said the state will take over operations today [Friday] at the testing centers, which had been supported by the federal government, and begin expanding testing.

The Florida Department of Health will develop guidelines, DeSantis said, but the goal is to test asymptomatic residents who have had repeated encounters with infected people.

Florida will be able to offer 800 tests a day, a substantial increase from the 250 tests that were available when the federal government supported the sites.

Also, the sites have only provided tests to health-care workers, first responders and symptomatic people 65 and older.

— News Service of Florida

