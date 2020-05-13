Latest On Coronavirus: Nearly 100 More Tampa Bay Cases, Florida ER Visits Plummet, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Nearly 100 More Tampa Bay Cases, Florida ER Visits Plummet, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, according to the Florida Department of Health:

40,804 – Florida Residents | 1,119 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,779 – Deaths

Tampa Bay Adds Nearly 100 Cases

The Florida Department of Health reports 41,923 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 941 people since Monday.

Ninety-seven of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area. Pinellas County added 33 cases, and in Hillsborough County, there were 25.

Statewide, 1,779 people have died from COVID-19; an increase of 44 since Monday.

Six of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay region. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Florida ER Visits Plummet As Coronavirus Scares Patients From Care

Emergency room visits have dropped by almost 50% across Florida since the pandemic began and hospital officials are warning that patients suffering from heart attacks and strokes are delaying or refusing care because they are afraid of hospitals.

In Broward County, twice as many people were already dead by the time first responders arrived in April, compared to a year earlier.

UF Health Jacksonville recently started public service announcements assuring residents it’s safe to seek treatment after ER visits recently dropped 40%.

Broward Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus says “people are waiting to come to the hospital until it’s too late and then they die.”

— Associated Press

MOSI Camp Opening In June

Summer camp is coming up after the end of a very unusual school year. For Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry, it will be in person, but different.

MOSI is offering Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) programming through its summer camps with hands-on experiments, such as building robots and extracting DNA. [Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck

Pinellas Beaches Website Dark On Weekdays

If you’re planning to head to a Pinellas beach and want to check the county’s dashboard to see how busy it is, you won’t be able to see real-time information on weekdays. While the dashboard won’t be active Monday through Friday, the Sheriff’s Department is still monitoring crowds and breaking up groups of more than 10 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is also providing updates on its Twitter account. [Read more] — Susan Giles Wantuck Florida Unemployment Website To Undergo Maintenance The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Connect unemployment website is normally taken offline every night at 8 p.m. for maintenance. Tonight, it will be shut down at 6 p.m. so the DEO can make what officials call “system enhancements.” The early closure does not affect individuals filing a new claim, but people with existing accounts will have to wait until 8 a.m. Thursday to check for updates. Applicants for first-time benefits can still submit 24 hours a day using a recently built Google Form at Florida Jobs dot org. As of Monday, the Department of Economic Opportunity has paid almost 666,000 claimants a little over $1.7 billion. — Mark Schreiner DeSantis: Schedule Your Elective Surgeries

After lifting a moratorium on elective surgeries in Florida, last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news briefing with surgeons at Lee Health’s Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Monday, encouraging people who may fear seeking medical treatment to schedule their procedures.

DeSantis struck an overall positive tone, noting that the rate of COVID-19 tests in the state coming back positive for the virus has been trending downward. “Today the state of Florida is reporting 405 new cases for Florida residents, but we’ve received about 20,000 test results and that’s about a 2.12% positivity rate,” said DeSantis. [Read more]

— John Davis, WGCU

