Latest On Coronavirus: Nearly 10,000 More State Cases, Tampa High On Unpaid Mortgages List, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Nearly 10,000 More State Cases, Tampa High On Unpaid Mortgages List, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Tuesday, July 7, according to the Florida Department of Health:

223,783 — Positive Tests | 3,889 — Deaths

Nearly 10,000 More Florida Cases

Another nearly 10,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday report, 223,783 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 9,989 positive tests since Tuesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,861 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Tuesday report. Hernando County had the highest number of new positive tests it has had in a 24-hour period Wednesday, with 67. The previous high daily increase for the county was 52, recorded on June 27.

The state also reported 48 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,889. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Tampa Has Tenth Largest Increase In Unpaid Mortgages Nationally

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an effect on homeownership.

At the end of May, over 4.1 million homeowners in the United States were late on their mortgage payments. The Tampa Bay Business Journal reports it’s the highest number since 2011.

And the problem continues to grow in Florida – the percentage of homeowners in Tampa who did not pay their home loans in May grew by 5.3 percent, the tenth largest increase in the country. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

City Of Tampa Hosting Mask Contest: Here’s How To Enter

The City of Tampa is holding a mask fashion contest to encourage residents to embrace local mask mandates.

Many cities and counties around Florida now require masks to be worn inside businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some school districts will also require masks in the fall.

Tampa residents have until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. to submit entries for the city’s face covering competition. The masks can be made or decorated at home, or purchased.

Prizes include $50-$100 gift cards from local restaurants. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

MLS Returns To Action After Poignant Moment Of Silence

Nearly 200 players took the field in Orlando for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action Wednesday night.

Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter.

The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward.

It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation’s most prominent changes over the last four months — masks and movements -at the forefront of the sport’s return.

— Associated Press

