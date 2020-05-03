Latest On Coronavirus: 615 New Cases, Remdesivir Testing In Sarasota; Salons Will Open, Eventually - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: 615 New Cases, Remdesivir Testing In Sarasota; Salons Will Open, Eventually

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3, according to the Florida Department of Health:

35,158 – Florida Residents | 908 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,379 – Deaths

Hernando Libraries First To Open Locally

Hernando County’s public libraries appear to be the first in the region to re-open to the public. On Monday, individual locations will open with restrictions including:

No more than 25 percent capacity, which depends on the size of each location;

Computer access will follow social distance guidelines and use is limited to 30 minutes;

Limited hours, depending on location;

All locations also will be closed for from noon to 2 p.m. every day for cleaning and the shelving of books.

For more information, visit https://hernandocountylibrary.us/

– Mary Shedden

Remdesivir Already Being Tested In Sarasota

On Friday, a drug called remdesivir was green-lighted by the FDA for emergency use in hospitalized coronavirus patients after a preliminary trial by the National Institutes of Health showed the antiviral medicine helped them recover about 31 percent faster than patients who received a placebo.

Locally, a trial is already under way using remdesivir in very ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators at Sarasota Memorial Hospital [Read more].

– Kerry Sheridan

DeSantis Committed To Opening Hair Salons and Barber Shops

Barber shops and hair salons are still on the sidelines as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening of select businesses during the coronavirus pandemic begins Monday.

DeSantis laid the foundation for the reopening of personal grooming businesses during a roundtable with barbers and hair stylists in Orlando on Saturday.

But the governor said more consideration of employee and customer safety is needed before he can give the go-ahead for salons and barber shops to turn on the lights again.

“Throughout this whole time, I’ve said I’d rather get it right than get it fast,” DeSantis, joined by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, told stylists, barbers and reporters at Ohsooojazzy Hair Salon in Orlando Saturday afternoon. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to sit on our hands. But we just want to be very thorough about how we’re doing it.”

The barbers and hair stylists assured the governor they are prepared to increase already stringent sanitation requirements. [Read more]

– Julio Ochoa

