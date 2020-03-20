Latest On Coronavirus: Ninth Tampa Bay Death, DeSantis Says Get Outside, Beach Closures, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Ninth Tampa Bay Death, DeSantis Says Get Outside, Beach Closures, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

393 – Florida Residents | 6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 39 – Non-Florida Residents

Ninth Florida Coronavirus Death

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida is 432, with 393 of those being Florida residents. In addition, a ninth person has died.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the latest reported death was someone who had previously tested positive in Duval County. No other information was released.

–Cathy Carter

DeSantis: People Still Need To Get Outside

The threat of coronavirus has shut down spring break parties across Florida. But Governor Ron DeSantis says that doesn’t mean everyone should stay inside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been recommending that people remain six feet from one another in public. Malls, restaurants and even churches are inaccessible.

The governor says that’s why he’s encouraging cities to keep operating open spaces where possible. Floridians who can keep a safe distance need to go somewhere to relieve the stress.

“These are our neighbors who may to go out there and clear their heads because a lot of people are on edge now, and this is obviously going to be a physical challenge with the virus,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s really weighing on a lot of people and I just want the localities to have an outlet available if they think that that makes sense.”

Local and state officials have been rolling out closures all week, including the announcement that Florida’s public schools will operate remotely until at least April 15.

Beaches Closed: Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee

The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously to close public beaches and parking areas effective 11:59 p.m. Friday and lasting until April 6th.

The same goes for Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jake Sauer said the public beaches on Anna Maria Island will be closed Friday at 6 a.m. Sarasota County will be closing its public beaches starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

— Mark Schreiner, Cathy Carter

Hotel Workers Losing Jobs

Florida hotels and businesses that support the hotel industry have cut nearly 400,000 jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association report released Thursday, more than 88,000 “direct hotel-related jobs” already have been lost in Florida because of the coronavirus crisis.

Another 305,000 jobs have been lost in industries that support hotels.

The layoffs have come as officials and industry executives close or limit access to hotels, theme parks, beaches, bars and restaurants to contain the fast-spreading virus.

The hotel industry employs roughly 950-thousand people in the state.

The association said it expects 44 percent of hotel employees in every state will lose their jobs in the coming weeks.

— News Service of Florida

Positive Case On UCF Campus

The University of Central Florida is decontaminating a residence hall and classrooms after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced in a release Thursday night from Dr. Michael Deichen, the Assoc. VP of UCF Student Health Services.

The student is recovering away from the school. Officials believe the risk of anyone who came into contact with him developing symptoms is very low.

UCF also announced Thursday that students will continue to take classes online during the summer semester that begins May 11.

— Mark Schreiner, Danielle Prieur

BayCare Health System Postpones Elective Surgeries

BayCare Health System is postponing elective surgical procedures starting Friday, March 20 through April 30 at its hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The change applies to procedures that can be delayed without danger to the patient, such as screening colonoscopies, catheterization laboratory procedures, interventional radiology studies and sleep lab studies.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Surgeon General encouraged hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries to conserve personal protection equipment – and free up other resources.

BayCare hospitals will continue emergency procedures as needed.

– Daylina Miller

—Cathy Carter