Latest On Coronavirus: No New Tampa Bay Deaths, Cases At Area Long-Term Facilities, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: No New Tampa Bay Deaths, Cases At Area Long-Term Facilities, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19, according to the Florida Department of Health:

25,598 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 716 – Non-Florida Residents | 774 – Deaths

No New Tampa Bay Deaths Since March 30

Sunday marked the first day since March 30 that there were no reported deaths in the Tampa Bay region related to the coronavirus.

More than 26,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida as of Sunday evening, including the deaths of 774 people.

The Florida Department of Health evening report showed a statewide increase of 822 cases on Sunday, and 26 deaths. The total number of cases was 26,314.

The data included 95 new cases, but no new deaths of people in the seven counties in the Tampa Bay region. That’s the first 24-hour period where no local deaths were reported since March 30. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

COVID-19 Cases At Over 4 Dozen Tampa Bay Area Care Facilities

More than four dozen long term care facilities in the greater Tampa Bay region have patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the state of Florida released the names and counties with nursing homes and assisted-living facilities who had patients or employees test positive for Covid-19. That includes 54 facilities in Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

WUSF News on Sunday contacted 11 facilities in Pinellas, which accounts for nearly half of the regional locations listed in the state report. All but one declined comment about the specific number of cases or precautions being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some said no one was available to speak to a reporter. [Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck

Guard Injured In Attack At Florida Prison On COVID-19 Lockdown

Officials say a corrections officer was injured during an attack by inmates at a state prison that’s become a hot spot for the coronavirus.

The attack happened Sunday at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell. The guard’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch commended the staff and inmates who came to the officer’s aid.

Inmates involved in the attack will face disciplinary action including possible criminal charges. The agency’s inspector general is conducting an investigation.

There are 24 inmates who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus at the prison in Bushnell.

— Associated Press

Publix Requires Face Coverings For Employees’

Publix has announced that it will begin requiring all store employees to wear face coverings beginning on Monday, April 20.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain said it will also start allowing them to wear gloves, as long as they can continue to safely perform their job duties. [Read more]

— Brendan Rivers, WJCT

Why Owners Of Florida’s Vacation Rentals Are Struggling

Last week, Gov. Ron De Santis extended an executive order suspending short-term vacation rentals because of COVID-19. Short-term renting will not be allowed until at least April 30.

The order only restricts the opening of homes and condominiums, not hotels, inns, and resorts. Long-terms rentals are also allowed. This has sparked a negative reaction among homeowners who rent their places to tourists and who have been greatly affected by the new rules. [Read more]

— Angela Cordoba Perez

Manatee County’s First African-American Commissioner Has Died From COVID-19

Former Manatee County Commissioner Gwendolyn Brown has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Brown, 68, was the county’s first African-American commissioner.

Her death was announced to the public on Friday during an emergency meeting of the County Commission held to discuss COVID-19 and Manatee’s temporary curfew. [Read more]

— Cathy Carter

