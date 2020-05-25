Latest On Coronavirus: No Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reported Sunday, 11th Inmate Death, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: No Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reported Sunday, 11th Inmate Death, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, according to the Florida Department of Health:

48,814 – Florida Residents | 1,313 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,233 – Deaths

Florida Approaching 51,000 Cases, No Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reported

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 50,867 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 740 cases since Saturday. There were 131 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The health department also reported four new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 2,237.

There were no deaths reported in the Tampa Bay area. It’s the first day no local deaths were reported since April 26, which was also a Sunday.

The daily report from the health department includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Another State Inmate Dies Of COVID-19

An 11th Florida inmate has died from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Corrections reported on Friday.

The state has not identified the prisoner or the correctional facility where he or she was housed. The Florida Department of Health said in a report that seven of the other inmates who died from complications of COVID-19 were housed at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, while three were inmates at Sumter Correctional Institution.

As the virus continues to spread in the prison system, 1,281 inmates and 245 staff members had tested positive as of Friday, corrections officials said. The prison system has roughly 94,000 inmates and 24,000 workers.

Testing for inmates continues to expand. As of Friday, corrections and health officials had conducted 11,567 tests on inmates. The total number of tests included re-tests, corrections officials said. It remains unclear how many state inmates have been tested at least once.

— News Service of Florida

Pensacola Baseball Team Lists Stadium On AirBnB For $1500

A Florida minor league team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their ocean-view stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 dollars a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

The stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the Minor League Baseball season after the start of the season was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Associated Press

