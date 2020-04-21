Latest On Coronavirus: Over 27,000 Florida Cases, Pinellas Graduations At Trop?, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Over 27,000 Florida Cases, Pinellas Graduations At Trop?, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, according to the Florida Department of Health:

26,329 – Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 729 – Non-Florida Residents | 823 – Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 27,000; Deaths Over 800

Over 27,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the 6 p.m. Monday report from the Department of Health.

There are now 27,058 cases; an increase of 744 since Sunday evening. In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County had the largest daily increase of positive tests, with 16.

823 people have died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 49 since Sunday evening. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Pinellas Pursues Graduation Ceremonies At Tropicana Field

The Pinellas County School District and Tampa Bay Rays are working to ensure area high school seniors receive a traditional graduation ceremony at Tropicana Field.

The district plans to schedule in-person ceremonies in June or July in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines. [Read more]

— Delaney Brown

Effect On U.S. Travel ‘Worse Than 9/11’

Travel-related businesses, particularly those in Florida, have taken a hit from coronavirus and the safer-at-home policies put in place.

As a matter of fact, officials with the U.S. Travel Association say the impact is nine times greater than that of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Congressional leaders are now working with the USTA to expand relief efforts to help the embattled industry recover. [Read more]

— Vanessa Henry

Hillsborough Gets $256 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Hillsborough County has been notified it will receive $256 million from the federal government though the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The county also plans to open on Wednesday three more coronavirus testing sites: at Lee Davis Community Center, South Shore Community Center and Plant City Community Center.

The three new sites will offer drive-through testing, but a vehicle is not required as long as the resident has been pre-screened and meet testing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Florida Orchestra Season Comes To Abrupt End

The Florida Orchestra on Monday officially canceled the rest of its season, as efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus made public performances unrealistic.

Orchestra CEO Mark Cantrell said in a statement that the decision to cancel more than a dozen scheduled events through May is based on the need to maintain public safety. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

Catholic Schools To Finish Online

Catholic schools in the Tampa Bay area are following the lead of public health officials and cancelling in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

Bishop Gregory Parkes on Monday said all 47 schools and early childhood centers in the Diocese of St. Petersburg will conduct online learning only.

Plans are underway to address graduations and final grades. Individual schools will provide details to students and families, a statement from the diocese said. [Read more]

— Mary Shedden

‘Saddened’ FHSAA Scraps Spring Sports

Pointing to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that distance learning would continue through the rest of the school year, the Florida High School Athletic Association said Monday that it is canceling spring sports events, including championship events.

“With the evolving threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness,” a statement posted on the association’s website said. “We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly.

“Our association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this association.”

The statement also said that additional eligibility will not be granted for spring athletes.

The announcement came two days after DeSantis said school campuses will remain closed for the rest of the academic year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

— News Service of Florida

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give