Latest On Coronavirus: Pasco School Chief Tests Positive, Cases In Florida Pass 100,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Pasco School Chief Tests Positive, Cases In Florida Pass 100,000

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Monday, June 22, according to the Florida Department of Health:

100, 217 — Positive Tests | 3,173 — Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000

According to the Department of Health, the number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida has passed 100,000.

The state’s Monday report listed 100,217 cases; an increase 0f 2,926 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 958 new positive tests in the past 24 hours. Hillsborough and Polk counties recorded their highest daily increase in cases to date with 393 and 183 new positive tests, respectively.

The state reported results from 37,169 tests Sunday, with 8.98% coming back positive. (See more here)

– Lisa Peakes

Pasco School Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Pasco County School District on Monday announced that Superintendent Kurt Browning has contracted COVID-19.

Browning, 61, had minor symptoms on Friday, including a fever, chills, and achiness. The positive test results came back Sunday, the district said in a statement.

Browning is now in isolation at home.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ he said.

In the past few weeks, he has spent some time working at his district office. But the district said Browning has been informed that his interactions do not “amount to close contact and do not require self-isolation or testing for those he came in contact with.”

– Mary Shedden

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give