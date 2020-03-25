Latest On Coronavirus: Pinellas Patient Dies, Raymond James Stadium Drive-Thru Testing, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Pinellas Patient Dies, Raymond James Stadium Drive-Thru Testing, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, according to the Florida Department of Health.

1,379 – Florida Residents |6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 88 – Non-Florida Residents | 20 - Deaths

Pinellas County Reports First Death

More than 1,400 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the latest statistics released Tuesday evening by the Florida Department of Health. That’s an increase of more than 200 people since the same time Monday.

Twenty people in Florida have also died from COVID-19. That’s two more than the earlier Tuesday update.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County is also reporting a 67-year-old resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. The death is the first recorded in Pinellas from the coronavirus. On March 16, a 70-year-old man in Manatee County passed away due to COVID-19. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Drive-Thru Testing At Raymond James Stadium Begins

Starting Wednesday, people who have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at Raymond James Stadium.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. In order to have a test done, everyone must pre-register through Hillsborough County. Only those who meet the screening guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health will be tested

The site has the capacity to serve 200 people a day and will remain open as long as the testing supplies last.

— Julio Ochoa

Tampa To Enact Stay-At-Home Policy; At Odds With Hillsborough County

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she plans to enact a stay-at-home policy for the city. It would be enacted Wednesday morning and be enforced beginning at 11:59 p.m. that night.

It means most people will be asked to stay at home except for getting essential items, like going to the grocery store. It doesn’t apply to health care workers, first responders, water and sanitation workers. Castor announced her plans Tuesday on Facebook.

Her unilateral move comes a day after a meeting on Monday, when Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted down Castor’s request for a countywide shelter-in-place order. A majority of that group said only the county administrator can issue this kind of order. [Read more]

— Steve Newborn

Gov. DeSantis Asks Seniors To Stay Home, Says New York Area Travelers Must Report Contacts

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that Florida’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees will be issuing a new health advisory in response to the coronavirus.

People 65 and older, and anyone with underlying medical conditions, will be asked to stay at home for the next 14 days to minimize their exposure to COVID-19.

DeSantis is also expanding his directive requiring travelers flying into the state from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate to now include people who flew into Florida from that region in the last three weeks.

During Tuesday’s press conference, DeSantis said he will sign an order requiring travelers to self-isolate and report the contacts they’ve had with anyone in Florida. That information will then be shared with local communities.

— Cathy Carter

DeSantis Wants State Declared A Disaster Area

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked President Donald Trump to declare Florida a disaster area, saying the coronavirus outbreak is having a “drastic effect” on the state’s economy and medical providers.

His letter to Trump released late Monday says Florida’s hospitals and first responders are facing challenges rarely experienced. A declaration would make Florida eligible for federal aid.

This is no hurricane but DeSantis wrote that the state has already spent $208 million and it’s medical system is already burdened, with limited testing showing more than 1,400 people infected and 17 deaths.

Trump has not acted on the request.

— Associated Press

